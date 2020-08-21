Cordant Health Solutions Opens a New Addiction Treatment Pharmacy in Arizona

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordant Health Solutions®, a leader in providing innovative tools for monitoring patients in behavioral health programs, announced the expansion of its addiction pharmacy program into Arizona with a pharmacy located in Mesa.

Cordant's pharmacy program focuses on supporting clinicians who treat patients for opioid use disorder (OUD) using buprenorphine for medication-assisted treatment (MAT).

Cordant Health Solutions

"We started our MAT pharmacy program in 2019 because we saw a need to get buprenorphine to addiction treatment patients in a stigma-free way," said Sue Sommer, CEO and president of Cordant. "By partnering with in-office opioid addiction treatment facilities, we can deliver medication to patients at the time of their clinic visit, which removes barriers to obtaining the medication and has proven to help patients stay adherent to their treatment and potentially save lives."

Buprenorphine is a medication prescribed for the treatment of OUD. Many healthcare organizations recognize MAT as a key component of effective treatment for OUD. Despite the increasing need for services, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) estimates that in 2017, only 19% of Americans who needed addiction treatment received it.

In Arizona, opioid overdoses have steadily increased since 2017, reaching a peak of 464 cases in March 2020 and, according to the Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program, suspected overdoses nationally were up 20% in 2020 compared to the same time last year.

"Many treatment centers, recovery programs and drug courts scaled back on their programs during the shutdowns," said Sommer. "Then adding social distancing or having to self-isolate created more challenges to obtaining their medications and maintaining sobriety."

Cordant's MAT pharmacy program currently serves eight states, with approximately 5,800 patients using the in-office program or home delivery option.

"Our program had great outcomes before the pandemic, but it is having a bigger impact now because of our program's model," explained Sommer. "Delivering a patient's buprenorphine to the clinician's office eliminates the need for an additional trip to a pharmacy, and our home delivery model fits well with telemedicine treatment. We are excited to be able to offer this program along with our laboratory monitoring in Arizona now."

About Cordant Health Solutions®

Cordant provides innovative tools for monitoring behavioral health, chronic pain and criminal justice cases. Cordant's unique pharmacy and drug testing programs provide accurate, actionable results to protect prescribers, hold patients accountable and optimize quality of life.

A leader in quality standards, Cordant provides solutions for payers, clinicians and organizations involved with substance use disorder, pain management and criminal justice agencies. Cordant is one of the only healthcare companies that offers monitoring and risk assessment tools through its innovative drug testing options and full-service, high-touch pharmacies, which specialize in the management and dispensing of addiction treatment medications. Cordant's testing protocols and digital case-management tools help clients become more efficient and effective in using drug testing programs to monitor patient adherence, reduce risk and improve patient outcomes.

