Cordia Corporation Completes Acquisition of Blind Pig Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordia Corporation (OTC: CORG) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the entire membership interest in The Blind Pig, LLC. The company is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Cordia.

The Blind Pig (https://theblindpignv.com) is a popular restaurant located adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip and approximately one mile from the new Las Vegas Raiders Stadium.

Cordia's focus is on ghost kitchens, virtual restaurants, and app based dining alternatives. The company's goal is to provide turn key, off premise dining solutions for brands and entrepreneurs as well as the creation and ownership of its own virtual restaurants.

"We believe the Blind Pig will be our first acquisition in a series as we develop our business plan regionally and nationally in the next twenty four months. We expect that the platform we are building in Las Vegas will scale in new markets. The pandemic has completely changed the restaurant business and the future is delivery," said Peter Klamka, CEO of Cordia Corporation.

The Cordia platform includes preferred relationships with app based providers, data driven menus, turnkey services for brands in new locations, corporate and event catering, and significantly reduced time to market for food concepts. Ghost kitchen clients will have access to fixed costs, a suite of technology services from vetted third parties, and design services for customized, tamper proof packaging.

The Blind Pig will immediately generate revenue for Cordia through traditional restaurant sales, selling ghost kitchen services, and providing infrastructure for the first virtual restaurant.

"We expect to move quickly to expand as we have seen the dramatic increase in interest in delivery from consumers, potential partners, and the real estate community. The pandemic accelerated the shift to delivery that likely will not change as the country reopens," added Klamka.

The acquisition was paid for with a promissory note for $1,500,000 that is payable in cash, restricted stock priced at .50 per share or a combination at the holders option. The note is subject to various antidilution provisions and a security interest. The annual interest rate is 5%.

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities & Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, including developing the Company's business model, locating ghost kitchen locations, securing partnerships and developing ghost kitchens. The Company's plans described above and otherwise are contingent upon adequate financing, of which there are no assurances. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial results, revenues or stock price. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

