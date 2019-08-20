Cordia Launches Cordia Technical Accounting (CTA) and Combines with Integral Financial Group (IFG)

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordia Partners and Cordia Resources (Cordia) announced today they have formed Cordia Technical Accounting (CTA) through a combination with Integral Financial Group, (IFG), a Reston, Virginia professional consulting firm. The formation of CTA enables Cordia, a leader in the Washington DC metro area financial services market, to expand its technical accounting capabilities and provide cost-effective services to its growing client base. IFG has been a leader in technical accounting consulting for almost 15 years.

Cordia's CTA operations will be led by Carl Kumpf, Principal and previous owner of IFG, along with Michael McCoy, and Joseph F. Greeves. Meet the team at www.cordiatas.com.

"This combination with CTA provides IFG with immediate access to Cordia's clients and technical resources which will accelerate our collective growth rate. I believe this positions CTA to become a significant provider of technical accounting services in the middle market," said Carl Kumpf, CTA Principal.

Mike McCoy, CTA Principal, said, "The launch of CTA allows us to expand the solutions Cordia can bring to help solve our clients' challenges. Due to the shortage of technical accounting talent, companies without "in-house" expertise face critical issues, such as compliance with new accounting standards (ASC 606 and 842), support for complex M&A transactions, and compliance with SEC accounting and reporting requirements. Our new service offering will allow companies to address these needs without the requirement to maintain full-time technical staff."

"With the creation of CTA and the addition of Carl Kumpf and the IFG team, we are advancing Cordia's strategy to be a leader in the Metro Washington financial services market, providing professional services in the finance, accounting, and staffing disciplines. CTA will also help Cordia expand its services into the private equity and venture capital community," said Joseph F. Greeves, Cordia's sponsoring Managing Partner.

About Cordia's Companies

Cordia Technical Accounting (CTA) is a professional services firm that addresses critical technical accounting and finance issues at cost-effective rates. Staffed with highly experienced professionals, we solve complex challenges in finance and accounting including, but not limited to, IPO transactions, M&A, and private equity services. www.cordiatas.com

Cordia Partner & Resources is a leading provider of outsourced accounting, technology consulting, executive search, and recruiting & staffing services in the DMV area. Our experts have deep accounting, finance, contracts, human resources, and recruiting expertise enabling us to support business growth across various industries including, commercial, not-for-profit, government contracting, and more. Learn more about Cordia's portfolio of companies at www.cordia-us.com

