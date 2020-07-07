Cordia Launches Virtual Dining Brands

LAS VEGAS, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordia Corporation (OTC: CORG) today announced the launch of its virtual restaurant division called Virtual Dining Brands (www.virtualdiningbrands.com). The company is now operating two delivery only brands called Vegas.Pizza and KO Sports Bar in the Las Vegas market. Both menus are available now on Postmates and Grubhub.

Vegas.Pizza (www.instagram.com/vegasdotpizza) is a fun, reimagining of pizza delivery. The company intends to employ a variety of models, influencers, and notable personalities on its social media accounts eating pizza. The marketing emphasis will be on Instagram and TikTok to drive awareness and orders for the brand.

KO Sports Bar could only come from the Fight Capital of the world. The themed menu will feature menu items named after famous fighters and historical events from boxing and mixed martial arts. KO expects to run promotions around major bouts when combat sports resume. The company is exploring partnerships with pay per view providers, fight promoters, and athletes.

"The pandemic has accelerated the shift to delivery faster than anyone thought possible. With the rapidly changing market, we believe these concepts will be extremely popular with consumers around the country. For restaurant owners and landlords they are an opportunity to find much needed additional revenue without the marketing and promotion burden," added Peter Klamka CEO of Cordia Corporation.

The company intends to offer its brands to other restaurants seeking to add revenue under licensing agreements. Additionally, Cordia anticipates developing management agreements with landlords for vacant restaurant spaces using its delivery only business model.

