Cordia Resources (Cordia) Expands Its Leadership Team in DC

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordia Resources, a leading recruiting and staffing firm, today announced the appointment of Chrissy Li as Principal to strengthen its senior leadership team and continue to drive market expansion in Washington, DC.

In this new role, Chrissy will be responsible for customer/staff relationship management, business development, and operational initiatives. She will also provide leadership, expertise, and support to establish recruiting and staffing best practices to enhance both client and talent experiences. She brings more than 15 years of experience in the accounting and finance space, including six years of recruiting and staffing experience, where she was recognized for her exceptional talent in delivering the highest quality of customer service.

"I am excited to have Chrissy join the leadership team in its mission to match the best quality accounting, finance, human resources, and contracts & pricing professionals with organizations in the Greater Washington region. She is a strong experienced leader who will help us expand our footprint in the DC market area while building a strong recruiting and staffing team and a highly talented group of potential candidates and consultants, who can help our clients with their challenges and growth plans," said Joseph Greeves, Managing Partner.

"As a businesswoman, I am thrilled to join Cordia Resources and to be a part of its growing leadership team. Cordia Resources offers a true mutually successful team environment with quality at the core of its delivery model. I am excited to bring my expertise in accounting and finance combined with my staffing experience to help match our diverse group of candidates with our rapidly growing list of clients," said Chrissy Li.

Don Olinger, Partner, shared, "Success in our business is achieved by our investment in great people and long-lasting relationships. Chrissy's strong background in client management and staffing gives us great confidence in her ability to provide leadership to our DC office and superior service to our growing customer base."

About Cordia

Cordia Resources and Cordia Partners are members of the Cordia portfolio of companies. As a market leader in recruiting, interim professional consulting, temporary staffing, and executive search, Cordia Resources specializes in placing top quality accounting, finance, contracts & pricing, and human resources talent across multiple industries in the Washington, DC region. Cordia Partners is leading provider of outsourced accounting, technology consulting, and business advisory services serving non-profit organizations, government contractors, and commercial clients. Together, they support various stages of business growth with best practices and real-world strategies that drive results. Visit www.cordiaresources.com and www.cordiapartners.com

Media Contact:

Veronica Vannoy

Director of Marketing

Cordia Partners & Resources

8330 Boone Boulevard, Suite 350

Vienna, VA 22182

703-962-9575

vvannoy@cordiapartners.com

SOURCE Cordia Partners & Resources

Related Links

cordiapartners.com

