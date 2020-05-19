Cordia Resources Expands HR Services and Announces Hire of Ivan Perry

VIENNA, Va., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordia Resources expanded its human resources recruiting & executive search services hiring Ivan Perry as Managing Director. The move recognizes the critical need for human resource functions to prioritize business continuity and attract top talent, particularly in the current economic limit.

Ivan Perry joins Sam McCarthy, HR Practice Manager, to lead the expansion of the firm's human resources recruiting services to mid and large-size companies. He brings over 15 years of talent acquisition, executive recruiting, and leadership management experience in both corporate environments and executive search firms. Ivan served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force, training in both intelligence and acquisition program management.

Joseph Greeves, Managing Partner commented: "HR executives' priorities have changed amid COVID-19 to address building remote work strategies and hiring a temporary workforce. Continuing to expand our human resource services enables us to help clients recruit the most qualified professionals, as they focus on employee wellbeing and business continuity. We are thrilled to have Ivan join the HR team to help expand our firm's presence within the HR community."

"I'm excited to join Cordia Resources' values-driven culture. It's a place where innovation, entrepreneurship, grit, and client-focus aren't just preached, they're practiced at all levels of the firm. I look forward to building upon our HR practice and executive search offering in the years to come," stated Ivan Perry.

"Today's announcement builds upon our goal of expanding the depth of our services. As a leading Washington, DC area recruitment firm, we are well positioned to grow our executive search practice and support HR functions. Ivan's capability across a broad range of core competencies, including executive recruiting and organizational development, will allow us to provide tremendous value to our clients," shared Don Olinger, Co-Managing Partner.

About Cordia Resources

Cordia Resources is a leading Washington, DC Metro area firm offering recruiting and staffing, and executive search services in accounting, finance and human resources. Our expert recruiting and staffing solutions support business growth in not-for-profit, commercial markets, including government contracting, technology, hospitality, real estate, and more. Visit www.cordiaresources.com.

Cordia Resources is a member of Cordia's family of companies designed to support organizations through every stage of business growth. Explore the Cordia platform of services at www.cordia-us.com.

