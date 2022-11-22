Cordial Drink Market Size to Grow by USD 231.9 Million, Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies such as Forming Strategic Partnerships - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cordial drink market size is expected to grow by USD 231.9 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Cordial Drink Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cordial Drink Market

The cordial drink market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. The market is highly competitive and has various small and large vendors offering cordial drinks. Prominent vendors compete based on factors such as quality, price, innovation, packaging, service, distribution, brand image, and promotion. Stringent regulatory requirements create high entry barriers for new entrants. Moreover, significant investments are required in the R&D of cordial drinks, which makes small vendors partner with big players.

Cordial Drink Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Packaging

PET Bottles: The PET bottles segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The global beverage industry is the biggest end-user of PET bottles. The growth of this segment is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for premium beverage products, the rising consumption of beverages, and the growing need for convenient packaging.



Glass Bottles



Aluminum Cans



Others

Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key countries for the cordial drinks market in APAC.

Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Cordial Drink Market 2022-2026: Scope

The cordial drink market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the consumer demand for clean-labeled cordials as one of the prime trends in the cordial drink market growth during the next few years. Consumer preference for cordials over alcoholic and carbonated beverages has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, low consumer demand for sweetened cordials might hamper the market growth.

Cordial Drink Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cordial drink market, including Asahi Beverages, Belvoir Farm, Bickfords Australia Pty. Ltd., Britvic Plc, CO RO AS, Fraser and Neave Holdings Bhd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Mapro Food Pvt. Ltd., Monin India Pvt Ltd, Naam Som LLC, Nichols plc, norfolkcordial, Orange Crush (M) Sdn. Bhd., RASNA PRIVATE LTD., Red Horse Fruit Juice Manufacturers Sdn. Bhd., Sainsburys Group, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Urban Cordial Co. Ltd., and Tovali Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Cordial Drink Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist cordial drink market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cordial drink market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cordial drink market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cordial drink market vendors

Cordial Drink Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 231.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.92 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asahi Beverages, Belvoir Farm, Bickfords Australia Pty. Ltd., Britvic Plc, CO RO AS, Fraser and Neave Holdings Bhd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Mapro Food Pvt. Ltd., Monin India Pvt Ltd, Naam Som LLC, Nichols plc, norfolkcordial, Orange Crush (M) Sdn. Bhd., RASNA PRIVATE LTD., Red Horse Fruit Juice Manufacturers Sdn. Bhd., Sainsburys Group, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Urban Cordial Co. Ltd., and Tovali Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Packaging

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Packaging

5.3 PET bottles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Glass bottles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Aluminum cans - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Packaging

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bickfords Australia Pty. Ltd.

10.4 Britvic Plc

10.5 CO RO AS

10.6 Monin India Pvt Ltd

10.7 Naam Som LLC

10.8 norfolkcordial

10.9 Sainsburys Group

10.10 The Coca Cola Co.

10.11 The Urban Cordial Co. Ltd.

10.12 Tovali Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

