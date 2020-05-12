Cordial Emerges as a Strong Performer in Email Marketing by Independent Research Firm

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordial, a next-generation messaging platform, announces today that it has been named a Strong Performer in the May 2020 report "The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q2 2020" by Forrester Research, Inc., which evaluates the 13 most significant email marketing service providers. A newcomer to the study, Cordial receives the highest scores possible in the criteria of Vision, Commercial Model, Campaign Orchestration, Personalization & Optimization, Implementation Services, and Strategy & Analytics Services.

"Cordial's emotionally intelligent approach to marketing technology delivers against its name and brand promise to "send a better message," states the report. It goes on to state that Cordial's "empathy, authenticity, customer obsession, and ownership mentality bring a fresh take into a vendor landscape weary of commoditized feature sets."

Cordial founder and CEO, Jeremy Swift, notes that "we are grateful to Forrester for capturing, in our opinion, the essence of what it means to be Cordial, and we extend that gratitude to our clients [such as Revolve Clothing, 1-800 Contacts, Eddie Bauer, Purple, Avery, and FTD]. From early on, our clients put their trust in Cordial's next-generation vision for email marketing that we believe is fully on display in this report."

Behind powerful personalization and campaign orchestration is meaningful real-time customer and business data. The Forrester report cites that Cordial "ingests and stores an unlimited amount of any type of data and returns queries off of hundreds of millions of attributes in subseconds." It also earlier notes that Cordial offers "self-service data transformations so that marketers can use non-marketing data..."

"Technology can and should empower marketers. We aim to unlock the creativity and storytelling of great marketers by helping them understand their customers and then connect with them on a personal level," continues Swift.

For the full report "The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q2 2020" click here.

Forrester Research's evaluation includes a review of the 13 most significant email marketing service vendors across 23 criteria focused on three high-level categories: Current offering, Strategy and Market presence.

ABOUT CORDIAL

Founded in 2014, Cordial builds technology for marketers to deliver personal, relevant, and emotionally intelligent messages across any channel. For more information on Cordial, visit cordial.com.

