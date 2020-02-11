Cordish Gaming Group Names Sean Sullivan As General Manager Of New $150 Million Live! Casino In Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania

The 100,000-square-foot gaming, dining and entertainment destination will be part of the popular Westmoreland Mall development, located in Hempfield Township, approximately 30 miles from downtown Pittsburgh. Live! Casino will feature 750 slots and approximately 30 live action table games; plus, new dining and entertainment venues, such as Sports & Social Steel City, a one-of-a-kind sports restaurant and social lounge.

The Project is expected to generate $188 Million in annual economic impact, with an additional $148 Million in economic impact from construction, including approximately 960 direct and indirect construction jobs, plus approximately 500 permanent new jobs for local and regional residents.

In his role as General Manager, Mr. Sullivan will oversee development, opening and oversight of the day-to-day management and operations of the first Live! branded gaming facility to open in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

A gaming industry veteran with more than 40 years of experience, Mr. Sullivan has held leadership positions with several prestigious gaming companies in a variety of U.S jurisdictions, including Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, California, and Colorado. Before joining Live!, he served as General Manager at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Red Wing, Minnesota. Prior, he was the Vice President of Special Projects at Pinnacle Entertainment in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During his career, he also spent nearly a decade as Vice President and General Manager of Meadows Racetrack & Casino in Washington, Pennsylvania, located just 25 miles southwest of Pittsburgh. His extensive experience in the gaming and hospitality sector, as well as his knowledge of the Pennsylvania market, will lead the Live! brand towards significant growth as it opens its newest endeavor.

"As Cordish Gaming Group proudly expands into new jurisdictions, we have made it a priority to hire experts of the highest caliber in the industry to lead our new Live! developments and we have certainly found that with the appointment of Mr. Sullivan," said Rob Norton, President of Cordish Gaming Group. "Under his leadership as General Manager, we are confident the new Live! Casino will become the premier gaming and entertainment destination in the Pittsburgh market and deliver the same excellent customer service that guests have come to expect at all our Live! locations."

For information about Live! Casino, visit www.livecasinowest.com

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Gaming; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; International Development; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships, and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

SOURCE Live! Casino Pittsburgh

Related Links

https://www.livecasinowest.com

