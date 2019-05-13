Cordless Garden Equipment: Projections & Insights Into the World Market, 2019 to 2023

DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cordless Garden Equipment Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cordless garden equipment market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.

The continuously increasing product awareness through numerous marketing campaigns will foster the cordless garden equipment market growth during the forecast period.

Campaigns against noise-generating garden equipment and growing calls for quieter alternatives will augment the market growth. Several programs are also encouraging the use of clean battery-powered lawns and garden equipment over the gasoline-powered lawn, in turn, contributing to the cordless garden equipment market growth in the forthcoming years.

Product innovation and portfolio expansion

Product innovation and portfolio expansion will drive the demand cordless garden equipment market during the forecast period. The vendors are focusing on offering garden equipment which are convenient to use while contributing to a more sustainable environment society

Product recalls by vendors

Product recalls can limit the adoption of technologically advanced equipment, including cordless garden equipment, especially if awareness is limited and adequate safety guidelines are not provided.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Cordless garden equipment manufacturers are focusing on new strategies such as partnering with technology providers for gaining a competitive edge and sustaining their leading positions in the market.



This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Players



Deere & Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Husqvarna AB

Robert Bosch GmbH

The Toro Co.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Lawn mower - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Trimmer and edger - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Brush cutter - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Chainsaw - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Leaf blower - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other products - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing strategic alliances

Technological advances

Automation in lawn care

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Deere & Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Husqvarna AB

Robert Bosch GmbH

The Toro Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/setmfq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

