Cordless Garden Equipment: Projections & Insights Into the World Market, 2019 to 2023
May 13, 2019, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cordless Garden Equipment Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cordless garden equipment market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.
The continuously increasing product awareness through numerous marketing campaigns will foster the cordless garden equipment market growth during the forecast period.
Campaigns against noise-generating garden equipment and growing calls for quieter alternatives will augment the market growth. Several programs are also encouraging the use of clean battery-powered lawns and garden equipment over the gasoline-powered lawn, in turn, contributing to the cordless garden equipment market growth in the forthcoming years.
Product innovation and portfolio expansion
Product innovation and portfolio expansion will drive the demand cordless garden equipment market during the forecast period. The vendors are focusing on offering garden equipment which are convenient to use while contributing to a more sustainable environment society
Product recalls by vendors
Product recalls can limit the adoption of technologically advanced equipment, including cordless garden equipment, especially if awareness is limited and adequate safety guidelines are not provided.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Cordless garden equipment manufacturers are focusing on new strategies such as partnering with technology providers for gaining a competitive edge and sustaining their leading positions in the market.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Deere & Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Husqvarna AB
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- The Toro Co.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Lawn mower - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Trimmer and edger - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Brush cutter - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Chainsaw - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Leaf blower - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Other products - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing strategic alliances
- Technological advances
- Automation in lawn care
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Deere & Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Husqvarna AB
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- The Toro Co.
