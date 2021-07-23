Cordless Power Tools Market from Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio

The cordless power tools market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Cordless Power Tools Market Players:

Atlas Copco AB

Atlas Copco AB offers a Tensor range that covers all station and assembly line re­quirements for safety-critical and quality critical fastening applications. These are battery assembly tools that include both shut-off and transducerized nutrunners and screwdrivers.

Hilti Corp.

Hilti Corp. offers various ranges of cordless tools of Drill machines, Hammer drill drivers, Impacts, Angle grinders, Rotary hammers, and saws.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd. offers cordless power tools in a wide array of options under the brand name HIKOKI.

Cordless Power Tools Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The cordless power tools market is segmented as below:

End-user

Professional



Consumer

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The cordless power tools market is driven by the growth in the production of light vehicles. In addition, the DIY concept gaining momentum in developed countries is expected to trigger the cordless power tools market toward witnessing a CAGR of 4.08% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

SOURCE Technavio

