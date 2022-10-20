DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2022, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cordless vacuum cleaners market is expected grow from $6.73 billion in 2021 to $7.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $9.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The cordless vacuum cleaners market consists of sales of cordless vacuum cleaners and related services. The vacuum cleaner is a device that uses an air pump to create a partial vacuum to suck dust and dirt from the floor, sofas, and other upholstery. Cordless vacuum cleaners work on batteries and offer better portability and convenience when compared with the corded vacuum cleaners. Moreover, battery powdered or cordless vacuum cleaners are tending to be safer than vacuum cleaners with cord and provide more flexibility, making them extremely agile.

The main type of cordless vacuum cleaners is handheld, canister, upright, stick and others. The handheld cordless vacuum cleaners are handy tool to allow fast cleaning and is convenient to use. The cordless vacuum cleaners are distributed through offline, online channels and applied for household, commercial use.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the cordless vacuum cleaners market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the cordless vacuum cleaners market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Increasing disposable income coupled with growing consumer awareness about health & hygiene among the urban population is contributing to the cordless vacuum cleaners market growth. The rise in income levels of the populace is enabling people to spend more on health and hygiene products.

The high cost of cordless vacuum cleaners is expected to limit the growth of the cordless vacuum cleaner's market. According to Best Vacuum Guide, the cordless vacuum cleaners tend to be more expensive when compared with the corded vacuum cleaners owing to the advanced technology used.

For instance, basic cordless vacuum cleaners costs around $100, whereas models with greater suction and lithium-ion batteries that offer expanded runtime will generally cost $175 or more. Furthermore, cordless vacuum cleaners suck up 41% of dust from carpets, compared to 70% for corded vacuums. This scenario is restricting the demand for cordless vacuum cleaners during the period.

Major players are increasingly focusing on developing technologically advanced products in order to meet the demand from the consumers. The companies are growing emphasis on manufacturing next-generation vacuum cleaners with smart and cordless technology to improve consumer experience and making cleaning effortless. Additionally, the development of smart vacuum cleaners with battery sensing, floor-sensing, and filter-sensing technologies is a leading trend in the cordless vacuum cleaners market.

The countries covered in the cordless vacuum cleaners market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the cordless vacuum cleaners market are LG, GlenDimplex, Haier, Puppyoo, Gtech, IRobot, SharkNinja, Stanley Black & Decker, BISSELL, TTI.

