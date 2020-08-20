Core Associates, LLC Announces Product Certification of TimberScan Titanium for Sage Intacct

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Associates, LLC today announced the firm has completed the process to gain Sage's product certification of TimberScan Titanium for Sage Intacct. The makers of TimberScan®, the only AP automation solution designed exclusively for Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate, now offer a cloud-based solution that integrates with Sage Intacct to simplify approval workflows, document management, and related AP invoice processes from virtually anywhere.

TimberScan Titanium is a new solution designed for project-intensive businesses, such as builders, contractors, and businesses in other industries, that offers a paper-free AP invoice processing experience while allowing users to stay connected to their Sage Intacct software. TimberScan Titanium reads from Sage Intacct to facilitate better data management without the need for rekeying information. With Smart Extraction Technology based on Optical Character Recognition, OCR, TimberScan Titanium is ideal for companies looking to recognize and automatically code AP invoices. "We've spent more than 10 years dedicated to AP automation, and now we've built a cloud-based solution lending all our expertise to current and future Sage Intacct users," said Frank Grenci, Co-founder/CEO of Core Associates.

In order to certify the product, Core demonstrated the TimberScan Titanium software and enumerated its offered benefits for Sage resellers and Sage Intacct users. TimberScan Titanium can now be found in the Sage Intacct Marketplace. "We're thrilled to be connecting to a new solution from a company that is so highly dedicated to simplifying accounts payable processes," remarks Eileen Wiens, VP of Business Development for Sage Intacct. "It's a bonus adding products like TimberScan Titanium by Core Associates to our list of certified integration solutions since they're already connected to both the Sage customer and reseller communities," said Wiens.

Regarding accounting professionals looking to enhance productivity and speed-up workflows, Grenci asserted "At Core, we have a vision to remove paper from the entire accounting and document workflow equation and know that Sage Intacct will help us get closer to achieving this reality." Core Associates, an entirely remote company based in the U.S., is set to host Core Live!, a virtual conference, August 25 and 27, where they will unveil TimberScan Titanium for Sage Intacct in one of the conference's online sessions.

About Core Associates, LLC

Core Associates, LLC is the proud maker of industry-leading AP workflow, invoice approval, and document management solutions. Primarily serving the construction and real estate industries, Core Associates is a growing business that offers an excellent operational environment for its talented workforce. As a certified partner for digital accounting and construction platforms, Core Associates provides exceptional services along with quality software that is continually innovating based on the evolving demands of the market. The Core Associates product portfolio includes hosted, mobile, and cloud-based applications serving more than 35,000 users worldwide. www.core-assoc.com

Contact:

