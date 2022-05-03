CORE DEVELOPMENT GROUP CELEBRATES 10 YEARS IN BUSINESS, LOOKING TO INSPIRE CLEAN ENERGY FOR YEARS TO COME

Core Development Group (coredevusa.com) celebrates 10 years in business providing commercial solar, battery, EV chargers Tweet this

For the last decade, Core Development Group has been supporting businesses towards a clean energy future by tackling complex challenges with energy solutions that yield measurable savings and business impacts across the country.

"Our mission is to Power businesses into a new renewable era – by actively listening to our customers' needs and applying our expertise and positive energy to create clean energy projects that improve the lives of people and communities." — Core Development Group Mission Statement

The group is focused on inspiring clean energy. They strengthen and empower customers and the communities with renewable solar energy projects such as added resiliency of battery storage. Over the last ten years they built lasting partnerships based on transparency, integrity and trust. Their creative design and operational excellence provide forward thinking solutions that continue to drive business growth.

"We are more than a company that simply offers solar energy, storage, and EV charging," said CEO Henry Cortes. "The mission for each of us, through our jobs and daily responsibilities, is to convert our positive energy and use our knowledge to power the lives of people, communities, and businesses. We all help impact other lives and make Core Development Group the go-to, long-term renewable energy partner."

Core Development Group is rapidly growing as the market shifts and customer needs evolve. They plan to spend the next 10-plus years guiding businesses to a cleaner and more sustainable future with customizable commercial and utility scale solar development, all while energizing the lives of their customers and communities.

About: Core Development Group is a trusted and agile independent U.S. company that designs, develops, and constructs renewable clean energy projects and offers related consulting services to companies in the U.S. and abroad. The nationally ranked company helps organizations of all types and sizes transition to clean, renewable energy with solar energy, battery storage, microgrids, and EV charging installations. Core Development Group also partners with other leading companies in the renewable energy industry to provide world class engineering design, procurement, construction, and quality assurance construction management consulting services. Founded in 2012, Core Development Group is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. See more at www.coredevusa.com.

Peter Muzsi

Head of Marketing

203 952-3792

[email protected]

SOURCE Core Development Group