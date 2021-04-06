Core Development Group Hires Hiring Our Heroes Fellows, Veterans

MAHWAH, N.J., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Development Group, a nationally ranked solar energy developer, announced today it has officially hired two military veterans from Hiring Our Heroes (a nationwide initiative of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation), following the completion of their 12-week Corporate Fellowship Program.

Naval Commander Bill Nesbitt and former Air Force Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Josh Kenyon joined Core Development Group in January, where each week they completed on-the-job training in the development and operations departments (respectively) followed by a "leadership huddle" focused on transitioning to the private sector.

"Bill and Josh exhibited inimitable discipline and dedication emblematic of a service member over the 12-week program, immersing themselves in the education of renewable energy," said Henry Cortes, Owner and Founder of Core Development Group. "They proved to be a vital asset to our company, educating and inspiring all within the team over the course of the program."

Nesbitt, who has been hired as an operations manager, is a graduate of the US Naval Academy in Annapolis Maryland with a Master of Science degree in Operations Research from the Naval Postgraduate School. With over twenty years of active-duty service, he has deployed multiple times as a Surface Warfare Officer and Information Warfare Officer - serving aboard ships and shore-based facilities worldwide.

Kenyon has retired after 20 years of military service to accept a position as developer for Core Development Group. He commissioned in 2001 as a graduate of the Air Force ROTC program at Clarkson University. Kenyon has been an aircraft commander, instructor, and flight examiner in both the KC-10A and T-6II aircraft. His career includes numerous operational and staff positions across four major commands, and he has served as a squadron commander twice.

"I am very grateful to have participated in Hiring Our Heroes and to the Core Development Group team for providing me this fantastic fellowship opportunity," said Kenyon. "The lessons learned gave me the ability to pivot my career into a position as solar development leader. I look forward to new opportunities with this amazing and growing company."

About Core Development Group

Core Development Group is a leading renewable energy developer and provider of full turnkey EPC services for commercial, government, and utility-scale solar installations. Core's expert team serves clients in site feasibility and development, Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), site entitlements and planning, solar system engineering design, interconnection agreements, procurement, project management, construction management, commissioning, operations, and maintenance.

About Hiring Our Heroes

Hiring our Heroes is a nonprofit, nationwide initiative to help veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses find meaningful employment opportunities. Their vision is to bridge the civilian-military divide within the business community. To date, more than 31,000 veterans and military spouses have obtained employment opportunities through Hiring Our Heroes. Learn more at hiringourheroes.org.

