Core Development Group Named to List of Top Solar Contractors in U.S.

MAHWAH, N.J., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Power World, a leading solar energy industry publication, has officially released its annual Top 500 Solar Contractors list, naming Core Development Group as the 65th most influential solar contractor in the U.S. Core Development Group was also placed on the Top 20 Solar Contractors in California list, with nearly 18,000 kW installed in the state during 2019.

Regarded as the premier industry rankings, the Top Solar Contractors list ranks solar contractors based on the number of kilowatts (DC) a company was involved with installing in the previous year.

"Our recognition as a Top Solar Contractor is a direct result of the hard work, commitment, and passion of every team member at Core Development Group," said Henry Cortes, Owner and Founder of Core Development Group. "From custom design layouts, to tight deadline accomplishments, to the addition of several marquee clients and partnership; our team has proven to be at the forefront of an ever-changing industry."

Core Development Group witnessed strong revenue growth in 2019 across its multiple capability and resource platforms, such as development, design and engineering, procurement, as well as operations and maintenance for commercial, government, and utility-scale solar installations.

Core Development Group currently has over 500 MW in development and construction throughout the United States, with 2.6 GW already designed and developed by its team members for a wide variety of commercial and government clients.

About Core Development Group:

Core Development Group is a leading renewable energy developer and provider of full turnkey EPC services for commercial, government, and utility-scale solar installations. With more than 35 professionals serving clients in site development, Power Purchase Agreements, site due diligence and planning, system engineering design, procurement, project management, construction management, commissioning, operations, and maintenance, Core Development Group provides leading organizations with sustainable energy solutions.

