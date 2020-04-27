Core Development Joins New York Solar Energy Industries Association

MAHWAH, N.J., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Development Group, a leading developer and provider for commercial and utility-scale solar installations throughout the United States, announced today it has joined the New York Solar Energy Industries Association (NYSEIA).

Found in 1994, NYSEIA is the only statewide membership and trade association dedicated solely to advancing solar energy use in New York State. NYSEIA represents hundreds of businesses across New York that employ thousands of workers throughout the solar value chain.

"We are incredibly proud and excited to join NYSEIA, and its community of like-minded professionals that are committed to affecting positive change in New York through best sustainability practices and programs," said Henry Cortes, Owner and Founder of Core Development Group . "By joining NYSEIA, we will be afforded an incredible opportunity to educate, participate, and collaborate in the development of New York's sustainability roadmap for the future."

As a NYSEIA member, Core Development Group will help shape legislation in New York that aligns with the health and appreciation of the environment; economic development; and energy-supply benefit of solar energy use. Core Development Group will also participate in webinars, workshops, and conferences.

"New York Solar Energy Industries Association is happy to welcome Core Development Group to our membership ranks," said NYSEIA Executive Director Shyam Mehta. "Our association of 100+ solar businesses is a key force in shaping New York's clean energy economy. We are grateful for Core's support and the association is stronger with them involved. We look forward to working with Core to advance the New York solar market through our policy advocacy, making it easier to build solar businesses and transition New York to the low-carbon world."

Core Development Group currently has over 500 megawatts (MW) in development and construction throughout the United States, with 2.6 GW already designed and developed by the Core Development Group team for a wide variety of commercial and government clients.

About Core Development Group

Core Development Group is a leading renewable energy developer and provider of full turnkey EPC services for commercial, government, and utility-scale solar installations. With inhouse professionals serving clients in site development, Power Purchase Agreements, site due diligence and planning, system engineering design, procurement, project management, construction management, commissioning, operations, and maintenance, Core Development Group provides leading organizations with sustainable energy solutions.

About the New York Solar Energy Industries Association

Founded in 1994, New York Solar Energy Industries Association (NYSEIA) is a trade association representing over 100 solar energy firms in New York and is dedicated to advancing solar energy use and deployment across the state.

