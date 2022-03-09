CORE® Foods to Expand its Line of CORE® Keto Bars with the Addition of a New Flavor, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE® Foods , the maker of CORE® Bars, plant-based, organic, refrigerated superior nutrition bars, is introducing a new flavor to their line of CORE® Refrigerated Keto Bars, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, at this year's Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA. In-person attendees are encouraged to visit the CORE® Foods booth for sampling and more information.

CORE Foods

CORE® Foods' new Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Keto Bar is an indulgent flavor that is made with 100% plant-based ingredients, containing only 3g of net carbs and 0g of added sugar. This new flavor was made to satisfy consumers' sweet cravings while keeping them fueled and feeling full. Packed with 6g of protein, 8g of prebiotic fiber and probiotics, these bars are made with everything you want and nothing you don't for superior nutrition that works as hard as you do. The Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Keto Bars are certified keto, Non-GMO project verified, gluten-free, and vegan, making them the ideal choice for keto dieters or those looking to reduce their intake of sugar and carbohydrates. With the addition of this flavor, CORE® Foods now offers three decadent keto bars, including Peanut Butter Chocolate and Dark Chocolate Sea Salt, giving consumers a variety of options. CORE® Keto Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bars are available at select Walmart stores and Von's nationwide.

"At CORE® Foods, we know that wellness starts with the core, and we want to be able to offer a delicious, gut-healthy option for everyone, including those who are following keto or are just carb-conscious," says Brett Hartmann, CEO of CORE® Foods. "With consumers continuing to seek out low-sugar and low-carb options, we are excited to expand our line of CORE® Keto Bars with our newest flavor, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and introduce it to attendees at Natural Products Expo West."

In addition to these newest product offerings, CORE® Foods is excited to announce that actress, Jamie Chung, and Olympic Gold Medalist and World Champion, Jrue Holiday of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks, have joined the CORE® Foods family as ambassadors for the brand. "We are excited to formalize partnerships with both Jamie and Jrue, who will help us continue to raise the bar on healthy snacking. Both value great-tasting, superior nutrition and we're thrilled to have them further our mission to trade in empty snacking for products that fill you up with real plant-based goodness, designed to work harder to keep you full and fueled, no matter your lifestyle," stated VP of Marketing, Whitney Spielfogel.

Between CORE® Bars, CORE® Keto Bars, and CORE® Fiber Powered Oat Snacks – there is a CORE® product for everyone! CORE® Bars' mainline consists of great-tasting flavors, like Peanut Butter Chocolate, Blueberry Banana Almond, Dark Chocolate Cherry, and more. CORE® products are always great tasting and gut healthy.

CORE® Foods will be exhibiting at booth N1123 in the Hot Products section. CEO Brett Hartmann will be onsite for any retailer or media questions. Samples of the full CORE® Foods line, along with their new CORE® Keto Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar will be available for booth visitors.

For more information about CORE® Foods, please visit www.corefoods.com , and follow on Instagram @corefoods, and Facebook @ COREFoods .

About CORE Foods

CORE® Foods is the maker of CORE® Bars, CORE® Keto Bars, and CORE® Fiber Powered Oat Snacks, plant-based superior nutrition bars, and snacks that provide immune support with a combination of probiotics and prebiotic fiber. All CORE® Foods are available for purchase online at corefoods.com. CORE® Bars & CORE® Keto Bars can be found in the produce and dairy section at select retailers nationwide, including Target, Walmart, Kroger, and more. CORE® Fiber Powered Oat Snacks can be found in the snack aisle at Whole Foods Market.

Media Contact:

Kelsey Cone

7142159069

[email protected]

SOURCE CORE Foods