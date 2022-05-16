CORE IQ'S NEW PODCAST POST-TRAUMATIC THRIVING HOSTS GERI JEWELL, 'FACTS OF LIFE' AND 'DEADWOOD' STAR AND FIRST DISABLED PERSON CAST ON PRIME-TIME TV.

Dr. Randall Bell and Tanya Brown explore Geri's childhood and growing up disabled. They discuss how she was bullied by the neighborhood's kids and even some parents. She talks about sexual abuse, high school, navigating Hollywood's Sunset Boulevard and landing on The Facts of Life. Geri kept her incredible sense of humor through it all.

Post-Traumatic Thriving is a podcast that addresses the toughest issues around trauma and recovery. Unresolved trauma is the #1 problem facing humanity, with 66% to 85% of all college-age people having experienced at least one traumatic event.

Unresolved trauma fuels self-medication, depression, and violent crime. Unprocessed, trauma can lead to suicide, the leading cause of death in the United States according to the National Institute of Mental Health. This podcast takes on the issues by:

Featuring guests who not only survived trauma but are thriving

Delivering the science and art of resilience

Giving practical tips to move forward

Building a community of survivors and thrivers

Dr. Bell is a sociologist and economist who specializes in disaster recovery projects. "We can tap into trauma and make it the fuel to thrive," says Dr. Randall Bell, and the author of the bestselling book, Post-Traumatic Thriving.

Ms. Tanya Brown, MA is the author of Finding Peace Amid the Chaos. The 1994 death of Tanya's sister Nicole Brown Simpson generated a media frenzy around O.J. Simpson. Today, she is a celebrity author, and a motivational speaker and life coach. When facing trauma Tanya said, "You need to ask for help."

Core IQ https://www.coreiq.com/ is a non-profit organization that produces the podcast.

Available on multiple podcast platforms.

