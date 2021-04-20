CORE© Launches Inspiring Hope Campaign

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE © ( Children of Restaurant Employees ), a national non-profit organization that provides financial help to food and beverage employees with children, recently announced its launch of the Inspiring Hope campaign. The campaign calls on suppliers to take a stand in supporting the food and beverage industry, an industry that the suppliers' serve.

"Many Americans, do not always have a financial safety net in place when they face a medical crisis, injury, death, or loss of home or place of employment due to a natural disaster. It's no different for employees with children in the food and beverage industry, who may miss income when out of work to navigate one of these crises," said Sheila Bennett , executive director of CORE. "At CORE, we are focused on supporting these employees and their families during their times of personal crisis."

"Our grants are utilized to cover rent/mortgage, utilities, travel expenses for medical treatment, therapies and other essential needs for food and beverage employees with children that may face one of these qualifying events." continued Bennett. "The Inspiring Hope campaign will allow us to further our reach with the supplier community and continue to bridge the financial gap for qualifying food and beverage employees during these challenging times."

CORE has established a Wall of Hope. The Wall of Hope will feature sponsors that donated $12,000 to CORE, which will help cover a month of rent for twelve foodservice families. Sponsors will receive a certificate, online badge and will be highlighted during the Wall of Hope press conference.

"We are incredibly grateful for the corporate support that we receive during the year," added Bennett. "It's through these generous contributions that we can continue to help even more families in need and further our mission of assisting those who commit their time to serving us at our favorite food and beverage operations."

For more information about CORE and the Inspiring Hope campaign, visit COREgives.org. If you know of a family in need of a CORE grant, please visit the CORE referral portal fer them to the program.

About Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE)

CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees, a national 501(c)3, is dedicated to serving food and beverage service employees with children when either the working parent or child is navigating through medical diagnosis, illness, injury, a death, or impacted by a natural disaster. Founded by food and beverage service industry veterans, CORE helps hospitality service employees with children bridge the financial gap when either the parent or child deals with a health crisis or natural disaster. Since 2013, the organization has grown into a nationally recognized non-profit that has helped close to 1,100 families in 50 states. For grant qualification, to apply or to refer a family for grant consideration, please visit COREgives.org.

