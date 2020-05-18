CORE Real Estate Names Eric Henrickson VP of Acquisitions

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE Real Estate Capital ("CREC" or "the firm"), a private commercial real estate investor, today announced it has appointed Eric Henrickson as Vice President of Acquisitions. Reporting to Joe Bergman, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions, Mr. Henrickson will be responsible for overseeing the firm's direct multifamily property acquisitions, from sourcing through lender selection and closing. He will be involved in all aspects of due diligence, including market and submarket evaluation, trend analysis, business plan production, and relationship development.

With more than $1 billion of real estate assets under management, CREC specializes in multifamily real estate investments in secondary and tertiary cities throughout the United States.

Mr. Henrickson is a seasoned commercial real estate capital markets professional with over 25 years of experience. Most recently, he served as EVP, Acquisitions and Asset Management at Everest Healthcare Properties, a national acquirer and operator of medical office buildings. Prior to that, he was President of MSREC Capital, which provides mortgage brokerage, market research, asset management, consulting, and investment services to commercial real estate firms. Earlier, he worked as Director of Capital Markets at Equity, Inc., a national healthcare real estate developer, and was Vice President - Treasury and Capital Markets at Simon Property Group, Inc. He holds a B.S. in Accounting and an M.B.A. in Finance from Butler University.

"We are pleased to welcome Eric to our growing CREC team," said Jeff Coopersmith, founder and Managing Partner of CREC. "We expect a year of interesting opportunities ahead, albeit amid some uncertainty, and his expertise in all aspects of commercial real estate finance and development will help us evaluate and execute smart, thoughtful investment decisions."

About CREC

CORE Real Estate Capital (CREC) is a private commercial real estate investor. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the firm invests through institutional funds and private placements and has more than $1 billion of real estate assets under management. Employing a value-add strategy, the firm specializes in the multifamily, hotel and senior housing sectors in secondary and tertiary cities throughout the United States. Since CREC's inception in 2001, it has completed 48 investments across 16 states. For more information, visit www.corerecap.com.

Contact:

Caroline Luz

Lambert & Co.

203-656-2829

[email protected]

SOURCE CORE Real Estate Capital