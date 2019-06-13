Core Scientific and Astral AR Announce "Project Palladium"

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Scientific (www.corescientific.com), a leader in infrastructure and software solutions for blockchain and artificial intelligence, and Astral AR (www.astralar.com), a specialist in public safety drones, are proud to announce a strategic partnership centered around embedded hardware to provide blockchain security and creative hardware financing.

"Project Palladium" will utilize Core Scientific's proprietary software - Minder™ and MinderOS™ - and Astral AR's lifesaving drone technology will be able to monetize its otherwise unused processing power to secure the Monero blockchain. This strategic partnering of Core Scientific's dedicated engineering expertise and Astral AR's hardware offerings creates a new paradigm of revenue generation for hardware.

"Not only does this allow law enforcement, fire rescue and government to benefit from blockchain technologies, but this solution helps self-fund hardware that is otherwise unobtainable due to barrier of entry," said Leah La Salla, CEO of Astral AR. "Our mission is to ensure the EDNA public safety drone is available to law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and schools nationwide to stop bullets and save lives. Core Scientific's technology helps us make that a reality."

In proof-of-work blockchains, cryptocurrency mining is the act of contributing compute power to securing a digital ledger. By enabling hardware like the EDNA drone to contribute to the blockchain network while it would otherwise be idle, hardware can pay for itself over a multi-year period which enables underfunded sectors to have access to emerging technologies.

"This is a powerful example of the value proof-of-work blockchains can provide," said Kristy-Leigh Minehan, CTO of Core Scientific. "With Project Palladium, we are not only providing a computing backbone to a technology that continues to drive advancements around cryptography, but also enabling lifesaving technology to be in the hands of the people who need it most."

Core Scientific is a leader in infrastructure and software solutions for Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain. In an increasingly distributed and digital world, we believe blockchain and AI will change the way information is processed, shared, and stored across a range of industries.

Astral AR builds drones that stop bullets. Founded in 2015 in Austin, Texas, by Leah La Salla and José La Placa Amigò, Astral AR produces lifesaving drones paired with artificial intelligence that can detect firearms through walls and protect humans in active shooter situations.

