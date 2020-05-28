Core Scientific and Bitmain Partner to Bring Bitmain's "Ant Training Academy" to North America

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Scientific, the leading US blockchain hosting provider, and Bitmain, the industry-leading fabless manufacturer of computing chips, today announced the launch of the new Dalton, GA based Ant Training Academy (ATA) location, the first outside China. The new location was created to allow more North American based participants access to the same highly regarded training and certification services of the China based Academy, without having to travel outside North America. Courses are expected to begin in fall 2020.

Core Scientific is a leader in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies, delivering best-in-class infrastructure and software solutions. In an increasingly distributed and connected world, Core Scientific believes AI and blockchain are changing the way information is processed, shared and stored across a range of industries.

Created by Bitmain in 2017, the ATA curriculum is based on years of knowledge dissemination and technology inheritance and accumulation. It is the sole training institution and certification authority officially certified by Antminer. ATA's Maintenance Training Course is designed to educate maintenance personnel on how to install, operate, and repair mining equipment.

"We are very excited to partner with Bitmain to bring the world class Bitmain Ant Training Academy to North America" said Jeff Taylor, Chief Information Officer, Core Scientific. "Combining the proven ATA curriculum with accredited instructors from Core Scientific, where the white glove approach and strong operational excellence is part of our DNA, ensures attendees will walk away with the mission critical skills they need to operate at the highest level and secure the long term viability of their equipment."

"As part of Bitmain's commitment to providing continuous support and development for its global customers, we have partnered with Core Scientific, a company well-known for their professional work in the industry. We are confident that through this cooperation, customers will have better access to high-level professional training and certification from ATA to enhance the process of maintaining miners on a global scale", said Nathaniel Yu, International Marketing Manager, Bitmain.

About Bitmain

Founded in 2013, Bitmain transforms computing by building industry-defining technology in cryptocurrency, blockchain, and artificial intelligence (AI). Bitmain leads the industry in the production of integrated circuits for cryptocurrency mining, as well as mining hardware under the Antminer brand. The company also operates the largest cryptocurrency mining pools worldwide-Antpool.com and BTC.com. Bitmain technology supports a wide range of blockchain platforms and startups.

About Core Scientific

With a team that has a multi-year blockchain success story, Core Scientific provides custom hosting solutions at scale. Core Scientific is pioneering new innovations and best practices in the AI and Blockchain landscape. To learn more, visit www.corescientific.com.

