Core Scientific completes acquisition of Stax Digital

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Scientific (www.corescientific.com) has acquired assets of Stax Digital, LLC, a specialist blockchain mining company with extensive product development experience and a strong track record of developing enterprise mining solutions for GPUs. Stax Digital created the most widely used GPU mining program, Honeyminer™, that operates on more than 1,400 different makes and models of GPUs. The acquisition provides Core Scientific with cutting edge IP that will be utilized in its industry leading management and monitoring solution, Minder™ and its custom operating system, MinderOS™.

Core Scientific is a leader in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies, delivering best-in-class infrastructure and software solutions. In an increasingly distributed and connected world, Core Scientific believes AI and blockchain is changing the way information is processed, shared and stored across a range of industries.

Stax Digital's CEO, Noah Jessop, said, "With Core Scientific's incredible hardware abilities - and now Honeyminer's best-in-class optimizations and global software platform, together we are poised to offer best-in-class mining solutions within our data centers or embedded in any computer or device in the world".

In addition, this acquisition adds a group of highly talented, long-time blockchain experts with extensive systems, software and application development experience to the Core Scientific team. They will extend the custom operating system, MinderOS™, to enable even more optimized operation of different compute architectures, and bring expertise in depth to the development of embedded mining solutions.

"We are very excited to close this transaction and welcome the Stax Digital team to Core Scientific," said Kevin Turner, CEO of Core Scientific. "Their IP and proven experience in blockchain will enable us to continue enhancing the capabilities of our best-in-class blockchain hosting and application solutions".

