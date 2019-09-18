Core Scientific joins Pure Partner Program as Elite Tier Partner to deliver hosted-AI Ready Infrastructure solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Pure//Accelerate, Pure Storage's annual user conference, Core Scientific www.corescientific.com announced that it is now a Pure Storage Elite Tier Managed Service Provider Partner to provide customers with high-performance hosted AI Ready Infrastructure (AIRI™). Built on NVIDIA DGX Systems for GPU compute and Pure Storage's market leading flash storage technology, Core Scientific now provides AI infrastructure-as-a-service for large scale deep learning and data analytics work. Working with Pure Storage, Core Scientific enables data scientists to develop and train models significantly faster and utilize much larger data sets, in optimized AI-ready environments.

Core Scientific is a leader in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies, delivering best-in-class infrastructure and software solutions. In an increasingly distributed and connected world, Core Scientific believes AI and Blockchain are changing the way information is processed, shared and stored across a range of industries.

"Core Scientific is proud to be recognized by Pure Storage as one of the Elite Level MSP Partners. Core Scientific's hosted AIRI solution gives our customers immediate access to best-in-class solutions for deep learning, data analytics, and artificial intelligence. Our AiLab™ and Core's Cloud for Data Scientists™ empowers data scientists to take on the most challenging AI problems," said Kevin Turner, Core Scientific CEO.

Core Scientific has offered its AiLab™ and Core's Cloud for Data Scientists™ on AIRI as a free service for proofs of concepts to qualified Pure Storage customers looking to move their AI workloads to the Cloud.

About Core Scientific , https://www.corescientific.com/

Core Scientific is a leader in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain hosting, transaction processing and application development. Lead by a team that has a 10+ year AI success story, Core Scientific provides custom hosting solutions at scale. Core Scientific is pioneering new innovations and best practices in the AI and Blockchain landscape, with advanced capabilities operating infrastructure at scale. Our platform is trusted by large-scale partners around the world to deliver reliable solutions that quickly adapt to dynamic market conditions.

SOURCE Core Scientific

Related Links

https://www.corescientific.com

