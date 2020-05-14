Core Scientific's Plexus Certified in NVIDIA DGX-Ready Software Program

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Scientific (www.corescientific.com) today announced their Plexus™ software is now certified in the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Software program . Plexus provides a single pane of glass for data scientists to manage, orchestrate, and deploy workloads with GPU-optimized AI software from the NGC container catalog on NVIDIA DGX™ systems on premises or in co-location facilities.

Core Scientific is a leader in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies, delivering best-in-class infrastructure and software solutions. In an increasingly distributed and connected world, Core Scientific believes that AI and blockchain are changing the way information is processed, shared, and stored across a range of industries.

The NVIDIA DGX-Ready Software program delivers proven enterprise-grade solutions that increase data science productivity, accelerate AI workflows, and improve accessibility and utilization of AI infrastructure. In combination with NVIDIA implementations, this full stack solution provides an enterprise-grade AI infrastructure that enables enterprise IT to support the full lifecycle of AI development.

The Plexus software solution can be offered as SaaS with remote cluster-attach or installed in enterprises as a dedicated instance. "We are thrilled to join the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Software program and continue our mission of enabling data scientists to take on the world's most advanced AI challenges," said Ian Ferreira, Chief Product Officer - AI, Core Scientific. "Providing data scientists with a consistent user experience, regardless of where the compute infrastructure is located, enables new and innovative use cases across the enterprise and edge."

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific equips and enables data scientists to take on the world's most advanced AI challenges. Through delivery of high-end leading-edge AI hardware infrastructure in a near-cloud environment and delivering best-in-class software tooling to streamline AI workflows, Core Scientific delivers the ease of public cloud with benefits of colocation.

