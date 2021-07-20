Core Spaces Wins Across Three Categories at the 11th Annual 2021 Innovator Awards

CHICAGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Spaces, one of the nation's leading developers, owners, and operators of high-quality, mixed-use properties, was honored across multiple categories of the prestigious Innovator Awards at the 11th Annual Innovator Awards, held during the InterFace Student Housing Conference. This marks the eighth straight year Core has won, totaling 25 Innovator Awards to date.

Student Housing Business presented Innovator Awards to student housing owners, developers, operators, architecture firms, and universities for excellence in student housing properties, on- and off-campus development, marketing, and operations. Core Spaces' Lifestyle Mobile App won in the Best Bandwidth/Connectivity/IOT Solution category. It is the first and only student housing app ever created and designed exclusively for lifestyle - making its residents' lives easier and providing the ability to RSVP to events, make payments, input maintenance requests and earn rewards.

"To be recognized among the best of the best is an honor, and in two categories that are new for Core," Core Spaces Founder & CEO Marc Lifshin. Lifshin joined the industry's leading executives at InterFace's " Power Panel" providing insights on student housing trends, the industry's resilience during the pandemic, and strong outlook for the sector. "Our people make our culture and because of them, we are able to positively impact the communities we serve and invent the future of living."

oLiv Tucson was awarded Best Implementation of Mixed-Use in New Development or Renovation. Core Spaces and Up Campus Properties partnered to master develop the Main Gate V project, which included the oLiv Tucson apartments, retail, and the Graduate Tucson, developed by Graduate Hotels®, right in the heart of the Main Gate Square entertainment district, just footsteps from the University of Arizona in Tucson. "We are proud to have teamed up with the creative teams at Core Spaces and Graduate Hotels, along with our local partners at the Marshall Foundation, to bring this truly unique development to life right in the heart of the entertainment district at the University of Arizona in Tucson," said Stephen Bus, Managing Principal of Up Campus Properties.

The company also won Best Marketing & Lease program for oLiv Tempe – the incredible 23 story apartment complex located in downtown Tempe, Arizona.

The Innovator Awards are presented to recognize the best of the student housing industry and are judged by more than 100 industry experts and peers.

