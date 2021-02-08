Core Specialty Announces William Fischer as President of Newly Formed Agriculture Reinsurance Division

CINCINNATI, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Core Specialty" or the "Company") announced today that William (Bill) R. Fischer has joined Core Specialty to lead its newly formed Agriculture Reinsurance Division. Bill is a twenty-five-year veteran of the crop reinsurance business and is well-respected as a lead reinsurer.

Jeff Consolino, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Bill has a wealth of experience working in senior roles and is ideally qualified to lead our entry into the Agriculture reinsurance business. Many of us at Core Specialty have worked with Bill previously and we admire his expertise, his client focus, and his efficient operating model. The North American crop insurance market is a large and profitable niche which requires scale to succeed. We believe that operating as a reinsurer in this market is the best path for Core Specialty to build a profitable business which will complement our other specialty insurance operations."

Bill was most recently with AIG Reinsurance, where he served as Senior Vice President of Agriculture.

About Core Specialty

Core Specialty offers a diversified range of property and casualty insurance products for small to mid-sized businesses. From its underwriting offices spanning the U.S., the Company focuses on niche markets, local distribution, and superior underwriting knowledge; offering traditional as well as innovative insurance solutions to meet the needs of its customers and brokers. Core Specialty is an insurance holding company operating through StarStone Specialty Insurance Company, a U.S. excess and surplus lines insurer, and StarStone National Insurance Company, a U.S. admitted markets insurer. The Company is rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best. For further information about Core Specialty, please visit www.corespecialty.com.

