Core Specialty Partners with Lancer Management Company to Launch a New Excess Transportation Program

CINCINNATI, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Core Specialty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce to its brokers a new partnership with Lancer Management Company, Inc. to provide excess liability limits for qualified local, intermediate and long haul trucking accounts as well as general commercial and public automobile companies. The new excess facility will follow underlying commercial auto, general liability and employer's liability coverage. The program is available nationwide on a non-admitted basis. Lancer Management Company, Inc. is a member of the Lancer Insurance Group which is rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best and has been providing specialty insurance to commercial transportation companies across the United States for thirty-five years. The Lancer Insurance Group has been described by AM Best as a "leading market presence in the specialty transportation business."

Commenting on this partnership, Jeff Consolino President and CEO of Core Specialty said, "We believe that the market for excess commercial auto liability, where rates have been escalating and limits offered by incumbent carriers have been contracting, will benefit from our fresh capacity. Core Specialty is pleased to be operating in partnership with Lancer Management Company, a market leader in the specialty transportation market with a long track record and a senior management team we know and admire."

Lancer Insurance Group CEO Dave Delaney commented "We are excited to be launching this new excess commercial automobile facility with our old and trusted friends at Core Specialty. I am confident our combined underwriting expertise, capacity and distribution partnerships will respond to a critical void in the marketplace."

About Core Specialty

Core Specialty offers a diversified range of property and casualty insurance products for small to mid-sized businesses. From its underwriting offices spanning the U.S., the Company focuses on niche markets, local distribution, and superior underwriting knowledge; offering traditional as well as innovative insurance solutions to meet the needs of its customers and brokers. Core Specialty is an insurance holding company operating through StarStone Specialty Insurance Company, a U.S. excess and surplus lines insurer, and StarStone National Insurance Company, a U.S. admitted markets insurer. The Company is rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best. For further information about Core Specialty, please visit www.corespecialty.com.

