Core Strengths for Outlook Brings Relationship Intelligence Directly to Your Inbox

Core Strengths' Microsoft Outlook Add-in allows users to:

Receive personalized tips to help write engaging emails that resonate with anyone in their organization

Better prepare for meetings with the knowledge of what to do, what to say, and what to avoid

Understand how to approach difficult conversations

Master multiple communication styles and build trust

According to Microsoft's 2021 Work Trend Index, anonymized collaboration trends between billions of Outlook emails and Microsoft Teams revealed that companies have become more siloed than they've ever been before. While interactions with our immediate teams strengthened throughout the pandemic, those with our distant networks have diminished. Experts warn this lost connection hinders innovation as a result of less collaboration and group brainstorming. Core Strengths for Outlook allows teams to communicate more effectively, navigate conflict, and improve their interactions to deliver their best work together.

Core Strengths for Outlook will be available in the Microsoft AppSource starting June 1, 2021. For more information on the add-in, visit the AppSource link here.

About Core Strengths: Since 1971, over five million people worldwide have experienced the power of Core Strengths to help make their relationships more meaningful and productive. Through their award-winning SDI 2.0 assessment and breakthrough team-coaching platform and training, Core Strengths helps organizations align people development with their culture and business strategy for better results through relationships.

