Core Strengths® Launches First-of-its-Kind Talent Effectiveness Platform to Improve 'Relationship Intelligence' (RQ)

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Strengths , globally recognized for its award-winning SDI 2.0 assessment and strength-based training programs , today released its Talent Effectiveness Platform , an end-to-end solution that provides talent management and development professionals the tools to improve relationships, build better teams, and coach for performance across the organization. The new solution applies the science of relationship intelligence to strengthen relationships across the organization.

Our clients from Fortune 500 enterprises to nonprofit and governmental agencies have been instrumental in the development of this ground-breaking platform. Long-time client CO-OP Financial Services was an early beta client for the platform. Dave Ragan, Manager, Talent Development at CO-OP Financial Services, credits Core Strengths for helping evolve his program into one that focuses on achieving results and aligning to the corporate objectives. "The new platform is a game-changer for the organization and our program," Ragan said, adding, "We are seeing the impact well beyond the classroom and becoming a part of our company culture."

"The best organizations invest in their people through training, and understand the direct connection between employee development, higher performance, and retention," said Dr. Tim Scudder, Author and Principal at Core Strengths. "Despite their best intentions, talent development and management professionals have a difficult time sustaining the insights gained from traditional training programs to practical, everyday interactions. This new platform pays off quickly in the hyper-connected workplace as it provides ongoing relationship intelligence. It puts the power of SDI 2.0 insights in the hands of every member of the organization."

Introducing the new Core Strengths Talent Effectiveness Platform , where leaders can:

Improve relationships

Create quality interactions where problems get solved and work gets done.

Build better teams

Bring talented people together and align them toward a common goal. Illuminate individual differences to encourage clear communication, healthy opposition, and better decision-making.

Coach for performance

Get real-time insight to help managers the most from everyone's strengths and empower people to be responsive to challenges and opportunities.

The assessments in our platform give people a common language that promotes understanding and improves communication. We identify people's strengths and the underlying motives that drive them. This awareness leads to a culture of inclusion and collaboration. Our talent effectiveness platform enhances this perspective and provides specific language suggestions for the in-the-moment conversations, emails, texts, and meetings where relationships grow, problems are solved, and progress gets made.

Teams can use the platform to refresh their understanding of one another, and conflicts can be redirected toward a more productive interaction in the moment. The Team Strengths Portrait offers a snapshot of the perceived versus actual culture of a team, and helps define steps towards the ideal.

The Core Strengths Talent Effectiveness Platform is now available. For more information about the product, please visit www.corestrengths.com/products/platform .

About Core Strengths

Core Strengths, is transforming the talent development industry by introducing relationship intelligence as a utility for leaders.

Since 1971 over three million leaders have taken the SDI 2.0, the foundation of our award-winning talent development solutions and talent effectiveness platform.

Together with our clients, we are game-changing the manager relationship, deepening team effectiveness, transforming work environments, and driving outstanding business results through relationships worldwide.

We've created award-winning psychological assessments, a Talent Effectiveness Platform of the future and are obsessed with continuing to improve the manager's relationship with their team.

For more information, visit https://corestrengths.com/

