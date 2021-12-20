Core3D empowers independent brands with the latest in immersive technology

"Our goal with the Virtual Holiday Market is to give independent brands the opportunity to experience the latest in immersive technology which can often be out of reach due to lack of budget or experience," said Gwan Yip, CEO of Core3D. "At a challenging time for everyone in the industry we wanted to give independent brands access to the new technology that is shaping how customers learn about and experience brands in the digital world.''

"By having an interactive 3D store for my customers to explore, I got to feel like I had a real store and could give them the experience I've always pictured," said Hannah Myers, owner of Divine Feminine Intimates. "To be able to see my product and service offering in this format not only taps into a whole new audience but also with my existing audience, it allows them to see and interact with my product like never before," said Brandon Lee from OH.I.SEE Creative

The Virtual Holiday Market is going on until the end of the year with new brands being added each week, visit https://virtual-market.core3d.io/ to experience it yourself.

About Core3D

Headquartered in New York City, Core3D is an online product development platform that's powered by 3D. The company's proprietary technology allows brands such as Theory, Brooks Brothers and Bonobos to reduce waste and increase the efficiency of their development processes. For more information, please visit, www.core3d.io

