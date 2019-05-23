CoreAxis Consulting Named to 2019 Training Industry Top 20™ List in Content Development

RALEIGH, N.C., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Training Industry today announced that CoreAxis Consulting has been named to the 2019 Training Industry Top 20™ list for the Content Development sector of the learning and development market. Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 and Training Industry Watch List reports on critical sectors of the training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

Selection to the 2019 Training Industry Top 20™ Content Development Companies List was based on the following criteria:

Industry visibility, innovation and impact

Capability to develop and deliver multiple types of content

Company size and growth potential

Depth and breadth of subject matter expertise

Quality of clients

Geographic reach

"The 2019 Top 20 Content Development Companies continue to integrate the latest technologies, gamified experiences and innovative tools to develop engaging and enriching training content," said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. "Increasingly, learning content incorporates innovative delivery modalities, including virtual and augmented reality, chatbots, and simulations for interactive training. These companies design and develop learning content that serves the full range of learner preferences in the modern realities of corporate training."

"Being recognized and selected for Training Industry's Top 20 Content Development Companies list is a great accomplishment for the CoreAxis team," says Mark Zides, Founder and CEO of CoreAxis Consulting. "We would like to thank our clients, dedicated employees, incredible ID's, development teams and partners for their support as we continue to deliver world-class learning solutions. This honor serves as an important milestone in our evolving history."

"CoreAxis provides custom training that incorporates 360-degree video, gamification, simulations and virtual reality," said Danielle Draewell, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "It continues to focus on new technologies as they emerge and to discover how it can use them to benefit its customers."

About CoreAxis Consulting:

CoreAxis is a leading global provider of transformational digital learning & performance solutions, training consulting, and world-class human capital development programs. For over 20 years, CoreAxis has partnered with the nation's top brands to develop customized, innovative, and immersive eLearning solutions that accelerate business change, drive employee performance improvements and promote growth. For more information, visit https://coreaxis.com/.

