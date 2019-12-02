COREcares Foundation Cause Takes the Field During Thursday Night Football on Dec. 5 with the NFL's My Cause My Cleats Campaign

As part of the initiative to raise awareness about critical nonprofit organizations, Piñeiro will join hundreds of NFL players in wearing custom cleats representing charitable causes during all Week 14 games. He will take the field with COREcares Foundation cleats – hand-painted by Marcus Rivero – during the Dec. 5 Thursday Night Football game, when the Chicago Bears take on the Dallas Cowboys. The cleats are now being auctioned through Dec. 20, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting COREcares Foundation.

Piñeiro chose the COREcares Foundation because he shares in the organization's commitment to volunteerism, to activism awareness for underserved entities, and to giving 100% of the funds raised to support a variety of causes in a number of communities.

"I started off as a soccer player and ended up where I am today with the support of friends, family, and teammates – but also, with the belief that if you don't try you don't get," said Piñeiro. "COREcares Foundation has that same 'no try no get' dedication – and, in fact, the NOTYNOG acronym is painted on my cleats because they use it to inspire a positive impact on critical causes and entities. I'm blessed to be able to support an organization committed to making such a strong impact and consider it a privilege to work with such a determined group."

John Goodman, who has coordinated the My Cause My Cleats effort on behalf of COREcares Foundation, said he couldn't be more honored to have the backing of Eddy Piñeiro to support the charitable initiatives of the organization.

"When we established COREcares Foundation, we wanted to find innovative ways to make a significant impact in the communities we serve," Goodman explained. "This partnership with Eddy Piñeiro certainly achieves that objective, and we couldn't be more excited about the visibility and fundraising his efforts will bring to our charitable initiatives."

COREcares Foundation focuses on a variety of causes and most recently helped evacuate families and provide supplies to those impacted by Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Bahamas. The group has zero administrative costs, enabling 100% of all funds raised to directly benefit community-based foundations. To ensure the largest possible impact, the COREcares Foundation supports organizations and efforts with administrative costs that are less than or equal to 2%.

In addition to direct fundraising, COREcares Foundation also works to create and coordinate volunteer opportunities across the nation and beyond to broaden the impact in local communities. It has coordinated more than 50 unique volunteer opportunities in cities across the nation to support those in need this holiday season.

My Cause My Cleats is a collaboration between the NFL and players to help bring attention to – and raise funding to support – hundreds of charitable organizations. As part of the campaign, the NFL will host Unboxing Day, a league-wide unveiling of the players' cleats, on Tuesday, Dec. 3. During Week 14, players will share images of their cleats on social media using the hashtag #mycausemycleats. Follow Eddy Piñeiro on Twitter and Instagram to see the unboxing of his custom COREcares Foundation cleats.

COREcares Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization designed to help and highlight underserved causes and organizations in local communities across the country. The group donates 100% of the funds raised to charitable initiatives and works to coordinate philanthropic volunteer opportunities to maximize impact and inspire positivity throughout the planet. For more information on COREcares Foundation, visit www.corecares.org.

