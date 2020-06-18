CoreHealth Provides Support to Those Affected by Interactive Health Bankruptcy

KELOWNA, BC, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreHealth Technologies is working to transition the current data, well-being solutions and programs for the clients of Schaumberg, Illinois-based Interactive Health (IH) in light of their recent Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing.

"As the primary technology platform provider for IH, as well as being the primary data holder, CoreHealth is uniquely positioned to assist customers during this challenging period," says Dr. Tyler Amell, Chief Relationship and Medical Officer at CoreHealth Technologies. "Our relationships with our customers are very important to us, and we are focused on helping IH customers through this difficult time."

If your organization has been impacted by the IH bankruptcy, please contact CoreHealth at 1.866.396.2673 ext.122 or email [email protected] for assistance. We wish the best to everyone affected by Interactive Health's bankruptcy, including their employees and clients.

