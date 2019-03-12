CoreHealth Technologies Provides Employers With Health Assessment Score Using Wearables Through Vivametrica Partnership

KELOWNA, British Columbia, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreHealth Technologies announces a new partnership with Vivametrica, a leading predictive health data analytics company, to bring insights into employees' overall health and wellness through data from their smartphone or wearable device. CoreHealth customers, using their award-winning corporate wellness platform, and their more than three million global users will now have access to the health assessment to determine an individual's personalized vScore.

Accurately Evaluate Health Risks for Individuals and Groups

CoreHealth and Vivametrica Logos

By joining CoreHealth's network of third-party, best-in-class wellness partners, Vivametrica will provide the vScore to develop actionable and personalized insights for individuals using mobile and wearable device data, artificial intelligence protocols and scientifically validated models to accurately predict mortality and disease risk.

"Vivametrica has been conducting leading-edge research and clinical care for over 25 years and the solution is being used in the insurance and reinsurance markets. vScore will allow CoreHealth customers to rapidly and accurately quantify individual health risk to guide positive change and mitigate risk for disease," says Dr. Christy Lane, CEO of Vivametrica. "Our vScore gives people the tools to manage their own health and wellness and is a great addition to CoreHealth's best-in-class network partners."

Vivametrica was founded by doctors and researchers based on their world-leading science that health data, exercise and our smartphones/wearables could provide important insights about our overall health and wellness. Since then, millions of data points have been collected to power the world's most accurate health assessment score - vScore.

"We partner with the best wellness innovations to help our customers deliver a variety of pioneering wellness programs to workforces around the world. We are excited to include Vivametrica's health score as a part of our platform to guide healthy behavior change for individuals," says Anne Marie Kirby, CEO of CoreHealth Technologies. "This insight will enable our technology to deliver an even more personalized user experience while suggesting workplace wellness programming most relevant to them. We feel it will be a fantastic resource to our customers' programs and the employees they support."

Vivametrica vScore Fundamental Component of New Health Program

Vivametrica's vScore will be a fundamental component to a new solution CoreHealth is developing called the Complete Health Program (aka CHP) which will be launched later this year. CHP is designed to combine employee engagement, health and productivity into one solution.

Wellness Platform Trusted by Global Wellness Vendors

CoreHealth's platform powers workplace wellness programs for top corporate wellness providers including wellness companies, insurers and their wellness divisions, health coaching companies, employee assistance providers, group benefits brokers, human resources consulting firms and health systems and their wellness divisions.

About Vivametrica

Vivametrica is a health and wellness solutions company with the world's most accurate health score vScore, built by doctors and researchers. It provides people with a clinically validated score, personalized to them, to be used as a measurement of their holistic health and wellness.

About CoreHealth Technologies:

CoreHealth Technologies Inc. is the leading corporate wellness platform trusted by wellness providers for more than three million employees worldwide. CoreHealth believes that developing the best employee wellness programs is all about giving wellness companies the right code, design and access to the latest innovations. With the most customization, integrations and reliability of any software in its class, CoreHealth's powerful platform lets users focus on growing great companies.

