CoreLink Releases First-Of-Its-Kind Oblique Lumbar Interbody Fusion Instrument Set With 3D Printed Instruments

"The addition of OLIF instrumentation bolsters our minimally invasive spine surgery options and builds on our robust lateral access , fusion, and stabilization platforms. We've taken the approach a step further with 3D printed surgical steel instrumentation, our latest foray into additive manufacturing technology . This allows us to build light-weight instruments with features that would not be possible using traditional subtractive methods," said Jay Bartling, CEO of CoreLink. "We challenged ourselves to a strong year of product development and our team has been consistently delivering."

The CoreLink OLIF Instrument Set is a comprehensive solution with nearly 100 instruments and 40 procedure-specific tools, including an advanced retractor system. Disc preparation and implantation instruments are oblique-angled to provide easy access to the disc space and limit the need to perform any implant rotation or other instrument maneuvers that may excessively strain surrounding anatomical structures. The set features patent-pending 3D printed trials to allow for rapid interbody sizing. The system is compatible with CoreLink's CL5 PEEK and F3D titanium alloy lateral interbody cages.

About CoreLink

CoreLink, known as The Source for Spine™, internally designs and manufactures more than 99% of its broad portfolio of spinal implant systems. With a unique heritage that combines old-world craftsmanship with state-of-the-art manufacturing, we collaborate with surgeons to develop and deliver effective surgical solutions and improve the lives of patients. Learn more at corelinksurgical.com.

SOURCE CoreLink, LLC

Related Links

www.corelinksurgical.com

