CoreMedia Celebrates its 25th Anniversary with Expanded Leadership and Increased Momentum

HAMBURG, Germany and ARLINGTON, Va., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreMedia, developer of the agile content management and digital experience platform, CoreMedia Content Cloud, today announced its 25th anniversary as the technology engine behind many of the world's most iconic online brands. The company is capping this milestone by welcoming a new addition to its leadership team – Chief Marketing Officer, Gretchen Nemechek. With the help of this new leadership, the company will focus on expanding its global market presence and enhancing its core technology platform in 2021, delivering increased business flexibility, openness, affordability and faster time to value.

CoreMedia began in 1996 as a software project in the Computer Science department at the University of Science and Technology in Hamburg, Germany. Its founders included the company's current CEO, Soeren Stamer, his fellow student, CoreMedia Distinguished Engineer, Andreas Gawecki, and their academic advisors, Prof. Joachim W. Schmidt and Prof. Florian Matthes.

The company developed its advanced content management and brand orchestration engine by working with some of the world's most demanding and competitive organizations, including T-Mobile, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Emerson Electric, and the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, Canada. It has brought these same capabilities – including composability, flexibility, scalability and speed – to a new generation of clients in the retail and fashion space including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armour, and Deckers Brands.

"As we enter our second quarter century as a company, I could not be prouder of the team and what we have accomplished," said Stamer. "But we would not have achieved any of it were it not for our amazing customers and partners. It is the effort of these iconic brands and allies that have really made this possible. As we move forward, the pace of change will only accelerate. As business spins faster and information is exchanged quicker than ever, we will have to collaborate even more closely to build the models that will sustain the next generation of brands and futureproof organizations."

The company's new Chief Marketing Officer, Gretchen Nemechek, comes to CoreMedia from SAP where she led Product Marketing for their Customer Experience Solutions and acted as SVP for Sales Learning Strategy, Enablement Programs and Content. Gretchen brings more than 20 years of experience in enterprise software, holding leadership roles in Marketing, Sales Enablement, Product Management, Product Marketing, Business Development, Channel Management, and Go-To-Market strategy. She is also passionate about advancing equality, diversity and inclusion in the workplace and the power of connected leadership.

"CoreMedia is in a very unique position in the market—having been one of the first content technology companies on the scene at the dawn of eCommerce," said Nemechek. "During the last 25 years, their platform and continuous innovation has set the tone for the digital experiences of some of the world's most iconic brands. In fact, CoreMedia has been a pretty well-kept secret among such brands."

"What attracted me to CoreMedia is their mission and the opportunity to bring their best-in-class digital experience platform to a broader range of brands across the globe," Nemechek added. "This is a company with a very loyal customer base and an amazingly talented team – with expertise and tenure in this industry that is difficult to match. I am thrilled to be joining CoreMedia at such a momentous point in their history and to help lead the strategy for driving ever higher levels of market awareness and customer satisfaction."

One of the first goals of the expanded leadership team will be a series of technology and business initiatives designed to drive innovation and growth – as well as to modernize the company's core software architecture and expand its global footprint – thus ensuring that the company is prepared to achieve even greater success in its next quarter century and beyond.

About CoreMedia AG

CoreMedia is the digital experience and content management engine behind today's most iconic online brands. Our flagship product, CoreMedia Content Cloud, is a flexible, composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) built on an agile CMS and advanced DAM that enables leaders in all industries to orchestrate personalized experiences and deliver them to any channel – reliably, efficiently, and at enterprise scale. Marketers, merchandisers, and developers can work collaboratively and efficiently on omnichannel experiences that drive engagement, increase loyalty, improve brand visibility, and boost revenue. Leading global B2C companies (including Deckers Brands, Under Armour, Luxottica, PVH Corp, Finnair, and T-Mobile) as well as major B2B firms (Continental, Claas, Emerson, DMG-Mori) create world-class digital experiences powered by CoreMedia. For more information, or to set up a demo, visit us at www.coremedia.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @contentcloud, or read our blog at blog.coremedia.com.

