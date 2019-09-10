CoreMedia Partners with Translations.com to Reduce Time-to-Market for Global Content Publishing

HAMBURG, Germany and NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreMedia, global provider of best-of-breed content management platform CoreMedia Content Cloud, today announced a strategic partnership based on its certified integration with Translations.com's GlobalLink Connect, the world's friendliest integration tool for multilingual content.

GlobalLink Connect provides an all-in-one solution to initiate, automate, control, track, and complete all facets of the translation process. The unique combination of CoreMedia Content Cloud and the extended localization workflow capabilities of GlobalLink Connect provide users with a comprehensive solution for managing global enterprise content with minimal effort and virtually no IT overhead. When combined with GlobalLink AI, CoreMedia Content Cloud users cut costs and time-to-market even further while still maintaining a high quality.

"We think that the integration of CoreMedia Content Cloud with Translations.com's GlobalLink Connect is a game changer for brands looking to expand their global reach," said Soeren Stamer, CEO and Co-Founder of CoreMedia. "They can now significantly increase the efficiency of their translation and publication workflows across multiple sites, channels, regions, and languages to improve the consistency, relevance, and impact of their digital brand experiences."

CoreMedia Content Cloud is an open, best-in-class, API-driven content solution that combines a headless content management repository and an omnichannel delivery engine with an advanced user interface that facilitates the real-time composition and preview of complex front-end customer experiences across different digital channels and devices. It provides the "missing content piece" for e-commerce and marketing automation platforms, empowering brands and retailers to create next-generation storefronts and content-rich, shoppable brand sites. Content Cloud makes it easy to blend real-time product information with multimedia marketing content to deliver consistent product messages everywhere.

CoreMedia's certified connector provides a range of advanced functionality to marketers and merchandisers who rely on Content Cloud and GlobalLink Connect to manage global, multi-language online experiences in CoreMedia Studio, Content Cloud's single, intuitive business user interface, including:

Send content to GlobalLink Connect for translation into one or more languages with individual due dates in one or multiple workflows.

Retrieve content automatically from GlobalLink Connect once the translation is finished.

Automatically detect cancellations of submissions in GlobalLink Connect and cancel the translation workflow in CoreMedia Content Cloud.

Receive notifications about completion, cancellation, import and communication errors in any translation workflow from GlobalLink Connect.

Show in-context information such as the translation status from GlobalLink Connect on each piece of content inside CoreMedia Studio.

Easily manage the connection settings to GlobalLink Connect per site hierarchy without IT involvement.

"Speed and accuracy are critical to ensuring effective global brand management," said TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe. "CoreMedia Content Cloud and Translations.com's GlobalLink Connect technology integrate seamlessly to provide users with a familiar, single-platform solution to make global content publishing easy."

Both companies will be at DMEXCO held September 11–12, 2019, in Cologne, Germany. Meet with the CoreMedia and Translations.com teams to learn how to easily launch international campaigns across hundreds of regions and dozens of languages in record time.

About CoreMedia AG

Based in Hamburg, Germany, with offices worldwide, CoreMedia is the strategic content management and experience orchestration engine behind today's most iconic online brands. Leading global B2C companies (Deckers, Luxottica, PVH Corp, Finnair, T-Mobile) and B2B firms (Continental, Claas, Emerson, DMG-Mori) create world-class digital experiences powered by CoreMedia. A company of visionaries, trusted advisors, and passionate experts, CoreMedia takes brands to the next level of digital experiences. We're about dialogue, so let's talk. For more information, or to set up a demo, visit us at www.coremedia.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @contentcloud, or read our blog at blog.coremedia.com.

About Translations.com

Translations.com is the world's largest provider of enterprise localization services and technology solutions. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, Translations.com offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ Translations.com's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify the management of multilingual content. Translations.com is part of the TransPerfect family of companies, with global headquarters in New York and regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.translations.com.

Contact: Doug Heise

Phone: +1.415.371.0400

Email: doug.heise@coremedia.com

SOURCE CoreMedia

