CoreMedia Recognized by Gartner in its 2019 Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms Report

HAMBURG, Germany and ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreMedia, developer of the best-of-breed content and digital experience management platform, CoreMedia Content Cloud, today announced it has been included by Gartner, Inc. in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms research report. CoreMedia was placed highest on the ability to execute axis and furthest on the completeness of vision axis in the Niche Players quadrant. This acknowledgement follows CoreMedia's recent recognition as a Visionary in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management.

"We're honored that Gartner has once again chosen to recognize CoreMedia as a provider in this critical market segment," said Doug Heise, VP of Marketing at CoreMedia. "We believe our inclusion in this report as well as our position within our segment is evidence that CoreMedia Content Cloud is fulfilling its promise to help our customers to deliver the highest quality customer experiences, guarantee consistency across all channels, and facilitate the creativity required for constant innovation."

According to the Gartner report, "DXPs act as centers of gravity in a complex, extensive and interconnected technology landscape. Beyond simple websites and mobile apps, organizations need to deliver highly contextualized experiences to an increasing variety of modalities and channels across the customer journey." The report also predicts that "By 2021, 90% of global organizations will rely on system integrators (SIs), agencies and channel partners to design, build and implement their digital experience strategies."

CoreMedia believes it can address these requirements with Content Cloud, an open, best-of-breed, API-driven content solution that combines a headless content management repository and omnichannel delivery engine with an advanced user interface that facilitates the real-time composition and preview of complex frontend customer experiences across different digital channels and devices. It provides the "missing content piece" for eCommerce and marketing automation platforms, empowering brands and retailers to create next-generation storefronts and content-rich, shoppable brand sites.

1 Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms" Irina Guseva, Gene Phifer, Mike Lowndes, Gavin Tay, February 11, 2019.

2 Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management" Mick MacComascaigh, Jim Murphy, July 30, 2018.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CoreMedia AG

CoreMedia is the strategic content management and experience orchestration engine behind today's most iconic online brands. Leading global B2C companies (Deckers, Luxottica, PVH Corp, Finnair, T-Mobile) and B2B firms (Continental, Claas, Emerson, DMG-Mori) create world-class digital experiences powered by CoreMedia. A company of visionaries, trusted advisors, and passionate experts, CoreMedia takes brands to the next level of digital experiences. We're about dialogue, so let's talk. For more information or to set up a demo, visit www.coremedia.com or follow us on Twitter @contentcloud.

