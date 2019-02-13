CoreMedia to Showcase Best Options for Maximizing IBM Watson Commerce Investments

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreMedia, developer of the content management and experience orchestration platform, CoreMedia Content Cloud, today announced a new initiative to provide customers of IBM WebSphere Commerce (WCS) with the widest range of content integrations and migration strategies for their commerce system. These extensive integrations – which will be demonstrated this week at IBM Think in San Francisco - enable brands, manufacturers, and retailers to significantly upgrade the online customer experience (CX) while securing their investments in a future proof platform.

"IBM has been a key partner of ours for a long time, so we're excited to offer major new functionality to the IBM ecosystem," said Sören Stamer, CEO of CoreMedia. "With Content Cloud, companies can maximize their IBM investments, take full advantage of IBM's eCommerce architecture, and gain the flexibility to upgrade to a newer WCS release or expand their implementation to support a broader range of eCommerce platforms, even headless commerce systems."

CoreMedia offers several distinct options for IBM customers looking to upgrade their CX. First, Content Cloud's existing deep integrations with WCS allow users to leverage their current systems while adding omnichannel brand management capabilities. This includes in-store displays, websites, mobile apps, and digital billboards. Second, CoreMedia offers a "lift and shift" option for customers ready to upgrade to V8 or V9. The company's solution architects can move the application and its data to a new platform without redesigning the app. Finally, CoreMedia's support for a broad range of eCommerce platforms makes it easy for customers to migrate to other systems or adopt a multi-platform approach.

CoreMedia's pre-built commerce integrations include IBM Watson Commerce, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, SAP Commerce Cloud, Elastic Path, commercetools, and Spryker. The company also provides comprehensive API for facilitating integration with homegrown eCommerce systems.

"I've always been impressed with CoreMedia's many eCommerce integration points," said Bob Balfe, CoreMedia's new Vice President of Solution Architects, who recently joined the company after 18 years with IBM. "I've seen firsthand how easy it is to maximize content assets with Content Cloud and become an iconic brand."

CoreMedia will showcase these integrations at IBM Think, the flagship technology conference taking place February 12-15, 2019 in San Francisco at the Moscone Center. Balfe will join other CoreMedia staff at the conference to host demos of Content Cloud and Q&A sessions at booth #616, located within the show's Cloud & Infrastructure campus.

