CoreNet Global and OSCRE International Announce New Affiliation Providing Data Governance Education to Advance Corporate Real Estate's Digital Future

ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreNet Global, the Global Association for Corporate Real Estate and OSCRE International, the leading international consortium focused on transforming the way digital information drives the real estate industry, today announced a new collaborative education initiative designed to provide CoreNet Global members access to data governance education. This real estate-focused approach to data governance enables corporate real estate (CRE) to build critical skills to advance the digital transformation of CRE within their organizations and the industry.

The Data Governance Certificate Program is the only real estate-focused data governance curriculum and covers six core areas:

Building an information-enabled business

Linking information management and sourcing strategies

Information architecture, data integration and business intelligence

Information standards strategy

Data quality and data governance

Implementation and change leadership

"CoreNet Global recognizes that our members need to build the skill set necessary to compete in an increasingly digital world. We are partnering with OSCRE on a self-paced, web-based program of study that will be added to our growing library of virtual classroom offerings," said Angela Cain, Chief Executive Officer of CoreNet Global. "This is one example of our content curation model that is allowing us to expand our learning curriculum through partnerships with trusted subject matter experts."

"The real estate industry is undergoing transformational change that drives decisions at every level of the organization. It starts with building the human skills and the business framework for CRE to build a firm foundation for the digital future. We look forward to our collaboration with CoreNet Global," said Lisa Stanley, OSCRE's CEO.

About CoreNet Global

CoreNet Global is the world's leading professional association for corporate real estate (CRE) and workplace executives, service providers and economic developers. CoreNet Global's more than 11,000 members, who include 70% of the top 100 U.S. companies and nearly half of the Global 2000, meet locally, globally and virtually to develop networks, share knowledge, learn and thrive professionally. For more information, please visit www.corenetglobal.org.

About OSCRE International

OSCRE International is a member-based collaboration of individuals and organizations focused on designing the digital future of real estate with a vision and commitment to build high performance organizations, bringing digital information together from multiple sources and platforms. It's an approach that covers the entire lifecycle of an asset or investment that improves data quality, transparency and data governance. For more information, please visit www.oscre.org or contact us at info@oscre.org.

