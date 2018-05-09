CoreSource, Inc. Provides Notice of Data Privacy Incident

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreSource recently learned that a file transferred to a client and its vendor containing information about prescription medication claims processed by CoreSource under an employee health plan inadvertently included prescription medication claim information for employees of Bedford Central School District of Bedford, NY.

What Happened



On May 9, 2018, CoreSource transferred the prescription medication claims file to a client in a secure manner. That client then transferred the file to its vendor, who is their business associate, on or around May 15, 2018, also in a secure manner. On May 18, 2018, CoreSource was notified by the vendor that the file contained information about employees of Bedford Central School District. The security of the data was not compromised, and CoreSource systems were not breached in anyway.

Information Involved



The information contained in the file was limited to: member's name, member plan ID number, relationship code (relationship to the employee), drug code, drug description, pharmacy name, prescription number, service date, paid date, quantity, days' supply, cost and fee amounts, copay amount, and plan paid amount. Members' Social Security numbers were not exposed nor was any payment card information or other financial account information .

Notification



CoreSource has no evidence to suggest that the information is at risk of being misused, and the client and vendor who received the file have attested that the files and all backups have been destroyed. However, in an abundance of caution, CoreSource is mailing letters to impacted Bedford Central School District plan members and providing those members with twelve (12) months of identity theft protection services through AllClear ID. CoreSource is also notifying any applicable regulators on behalf of Bedford Central School District.

Fraud Prevention Tips



CoreSource encourages affected plan members to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud and to seek to protect against possible identity theft or other financial loss by regularly reviewing their financial account statements, credit reports, and explanations of benefits for suspicious activity. Anyone with questions regarding how to best protect themselves from potential harm resulting from this incident, including how to receive a free copy of one's credit report, and place a fraud alert or security freeze on one's credit file, is encouraged to call 1-855-803-1485, between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. CT, Monday through Saturday, excluding major holidays.

