Corestream Appoints Chief Product Officer

"Human resources professionals have so much on their plates that educating employees on the idiosyncrasies of these voluntary benefits is a real challenge," said Corestream founder and CEO Neil Vaswani. "Boris is focused on ensuring that each employee enrolls in the right benefit while preventing them from enrolling in the wrong benefits – these benefits are not one size fits all. They are complex and can be confusing for the employee, so our role is to demystify the features, so they'll get the most out of them."

Yovchev brings more than 10 years of experience in product management to this role. Prior to Corestream, he spent six years driving various parts of the customer-facing product strategy at Wayfair, where he helped personalize and differentiate the user experience based on customer habits, resulting in eight-figure incremental revenue growth.

"We see our role as a trusted guide to align the various products available with the employee's personal needs, while cutting out the noise of things they don't," said Yovchev. "And once enrolled, we want these benefits to make a real impact on the quality of their livelihood, which will ultimately drive employee engagement and satisfaction and help employers recruit and retain top talent."

Yovchev earned an MBA from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business. A native of Bulgaria, he currently lives in the Boston area with his wife and two sons.

About Corestream

Corestream is a leading voluntary benefits software provider that believes the success of any organization relies on the holistic wellness of its workforce, from physical and mental health to financial wellbeing. Corestream's revolutionary SaaS platform scales the distribution and adoption of voluntary benefits to become an integral part of protecting and enhancing the employees' livelihood. By removing barriers, streamlining administration, and optimizing the user experience, Corestream has become a powerful tool in the arsenal of HR teams, brokers, vendors, and employees. For more information, visit www.corestream.com.

