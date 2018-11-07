Corestream CEO and Co-Founder Neil Vaswani Provides Expert Commentary on Voluntary Employee Benefits Administration

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Corestream, the leading platform for connecting employees with voluntary benefits, today announced the participation of CEO and co-founder Neil Vaswani at the William Blair Benefit Technology Conference held in NYC on November 14. Vaswani was an expert panel participant for the "Alternative Individual Products" panel in which he described how leading industry insurance carriers, brokers and employers are using technology to scale the administration of voluntary and supplemental benefits.

"Increasing the variety of benefits offered and the adoption rates of these benefits by employees is crucial in attracting and retaining the best and brightest workforce," said Vaswani. "The Corestream platform is uniquely designed to scale to meet the needs of even the largest employers, regardless of how many voluntary benefits they add to their employee offering over time."

The William Blair Benefit Technology Conference is an annual gathering devoted to exploring topics of importance to the benefits technology industry with a series of panels featuring leading experts from across the health and benefits technology spectrum.

Fortune 500 companies use Corestream's HR technology platform and unique APIs to create a single point of integration through which all participants in the voluntary benefits ecosystem - carriers, brokers, employers and employees - can seamlessly connect and work together. Corestream currently manages voluntary benefit deductions for over 1.2 million employees, and reconciled over $100 million in premiums for its partners over the course of 2017.

About Corestream

At Corestream, we believe that the success of any organization relies on the overall wellness of its workforce, from physical and mental health to financial wellbeing. Corestream's revolutionary platform is designed to remove barriers and streamline voluntary benefits administration. We aim to be a powerful tool in the arsenal of HR teams, brokers, vendors, and employees. For more information, visit Corestream.com.

Media Contact:

Greg Wise

Bhava Communications for Corestream

gwise@bhavacom.com

512-213-9899

SOURCE Corestream

Related Links

www.corestream.com

