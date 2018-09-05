Corestream Recognized by HRO Today Services and Technology Association as Finalist for Innovation in HR Technology Award

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Corestream , the leading platform for connecting employees with voluntary benefits, announced today that it is a finalist in the HRO Today Services and Technology Association Awards for Innovation in HR Technology. Voluntary benefits are now essential to employee engagement and retention, but HR professionals face a tremendous administrative undertaking when implementing, managing and scaling these benefits. Corestream has transformed the voluntary benefits space with its technology platform that provides a single point of integration for HR professionals, employees, brokers and carriers, to streamline and automate the entire voluntary benefits administration process.

"Corestream's commitment to innovation has always guided our approach to bettering voluntary benefits administration, and we're proud to be recognized as a finalist by the HRO Today Services and Technology Association Awards for developing technology HR professionals depend on," said Neil Vaswani, CEO, Corestream. "Not only does our platform help employers attract and retain top talent and streamline benefits administration for HR teams, it also provides employees with the means to learn about and enroll in benefits that directly cater to their personal needs."

The HRO Today Services and Technology Association Awards recognizes the achievements of the companies and individuals leading the improvement of human resources around the world. The finalists for 2018 were selected for their dedication to improving employee engagement, using new technologies to improve HR processes, and developing innovative workforce strategies.

Corestream currently manages voluntary benefit deductions for over 1.2 million employees, and reconciled over $100 million in premiums for its partners over the course of 2017. The platform is designed to be easily employer-branded and scales to meet the needs of even the largest employers, regardless of how many voluntary benefits they add to their employee offering over time.

At Corestream, we believe that the success of any organization relies on the overall wellness of its workforce, from physical and mental health to financial wellbeing. Corestream's revolutionary platform is designed to remove barriers and streamline voluntary benefits administration. We aim to be a powerful tool in the arsenal of HR teams, brokers, vendors, and employees. For more information, visit Corestream.com .

