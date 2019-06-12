Coretex Appoints New CEO

Payne comes to Coretex with experience as both Chief Information Officer and Chief Strategy Officer for companies in Australia, Europe and the United States. He most recently led the creation and implementation of a digital strategy at Boral, reshaping the company's IT function into Boral Digital Solutions and making it a pivotal element of the wider organization's future business strategy. Prior to that he spent more than nine years at global environmental services company, Veolia, with roles including Executive General Manager, Strategy & Performance ANZ and UK CIO.

Mark Giles, Coretex Chairman, said the appointment of Payne is a significant move for the company. "Coretex is positioned strongly for international growth in our key markets and we believe William has the skills, experience and vision to drive that growth. We are excited to have William joining our team as the new leader of Coretex."

Coretex's retiring CEO and Founder Selwyn Pellett concurred, "William's strategically-focused vision and personal passion for optimizing transportation and supply chains made him the unanimous choice. We are excited that we have found a visionary leader for the next stage of this journey."

"I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead Coretex on the next phase of its growth. Access to key information, for the right people, at the right time, is more important than ever for businesses seeking to keep their employees safe, drive productivity, all the while delivering great customer service," said William Payne. "Coretex provides an innovative IoT platform that not only satisfy, but exceed these requirements and I believe my real-world experience driving this value across numerous industries will significantly help accelerate the company's vision of a safer, greener, more productive world."

About Coretex

Coretex delivers compliance and fleet management solutions to over 50,000 connected vehicles within the In-cab, Construction, Cold Chain and Waste and Recycling markets. Coretex's cloud-based visualization software helps customers worldwide turn rich data into automated business intelligence to enhance safety, reduce waste and improve productivity.

