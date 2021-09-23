Coretrust Pioneers Bi-polar Ionization Technology That Purifies Elevator Air In Its Office Buildings In Collaboration With Elevator Company Partners

"Adding bi-polar ionization technology within our elevators provides another level of safety for our office tenants and visitors," said Thomas S. Ricci, Managing Principal and co-founder of Coretrust. "This innovative technology adds to our sophisticated systems that deliver the finest possible indoor air quality for our returning tenants.

"Elevators are at the top of customer anxieties because of the frequency of usage and close proximity of occupants," notes Ricci. "To completely alleviate elevator concerns, we thought it important to maintain continuous air purification in the cabs and, through research, learned that bi-polar ionization is a perfect solution.

"However, the ion generators must sit atop the elevator cabs or within the elevator car operating panel, either of which is a complex installation due to the existing operating equipment placement. In order to install this new technology, we needed the cooperation of our three elevator companies as well as approval by numerous government entities in each location," Ricci continued.

The bi-polar technology produces a natural bio-climate rich in positive and negative oxygen ions, each with an electric charge like those that exist in nature. The generator sends these ions into the entire elevator cab through the ventilation system. This is a pure and natural air purifying process that effectively restores the natural balance of ions in the air and neutralizes bacteria and virus cells, molds, odor causing particles, aerosols, and VOCs, Ricci states.

"Fujitec installed the IONFUL developed with the Sharp Corporation, to purify elevator cab air and decrease the risk of inhaling airborne pathogens at 2 Liberty Place in Philadelphia," reports Joseph Rennekamp, Vice President, Operations, Fujitec America, Inc, "Several efficacy reports over the past 15 years proved ionization effectiveness in mitigating the transmission of airborne pathogens including viruses, bacteria and fungi," he adds.

In addition, Coretrust worked with the three companies to completely overhaul and modernize all elevators at its three buildings: FourFortyFour South Flower Street in Los Angeles; 2 Liberty Place in Philadelphia; and PASARROYO office campus in Pasadena CA. The elevator companies also installed touchless destination dispatch systems in each car, allowing tenants to use personalized access cards to call cars to their respective floors without touching buttons.

"Coretrust was the first within our elevator portfolio to install air purification fans and upgrade to a Destination Dispatch System," said Jarrad Jones, Manager, Southern California Mitsubishi Electric US, INC. Elevator & Escalator Division. "Tenants and guests truly benefit from Coretrust's steadfast focus on reducing risks in elevators by minimizing touchpoints, maximizing clean airflow, and managing appropriate social distancing. It is great to have a partner who sees the big picture and whose goal is to evolve quickly to make the workplace safer and healthier," Jones points out.

The elevator bi-polar ionization program is just one of the smart technologies that Coretrust has incorporated into its buildings to create a safe and healthy workplace for its tenants. Technologies include ADIBOT UV-C Robots placed in sensitive areas at night to disinfect air and surfaces against COVID-19 and other harmful airborne pathogens. The robots -- the first to be deployed at any office building in the country -- are created and manufactured by UBTECH Robotics, a global leader in intelligent humanoid robotics and AI technologies.

A central element in achieving virtually hospital grade indoor air quality at all Coretrust properties is the patented Biowall MAX, an Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Air Disinfection system by Sanuvox Technologies, Inc., a global leader in ultraviolet air purification. The Biowall MAX sterilizes 99.9 percent of airborne bio-contaminants and virtually eliminates the HVAC (Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning) system as a mode of virus transmission in buildings.

Along with the Biowall MAX, Coretrust further enhanced indoor air quality by installing the highest effective MERV air filters allowable at each building, making frequent fresh air purges and allowing maximum fresh air ventilation throughout the day.

A major Coretrust innovation was hacking the curtain wall of the FourFortyFour tower to create a 1,000-square-foot terrace that brings fresh air and sunlight into the 22,500-square-foot Workplace Innovation Lab on the sixth floor. Similar fresh air indoor terraces can be created for occupants at all our properties as desired, said Ricci.

Coretrust also has added automatic doors, touchless parking garage entry, touchless security access for visitors and touchless restroom fixtures for tenant health and safety.

Its comprehensive programs to create a safe office environment have earned Coretrust the first three global UL Verified Healthy Buildings Marks for Indoor Air and Water Quality for FourFortyFour, 2 Liberty Place and PASARROYO. The buildings also have earned U.S. Green Building Council LEED Gold Certification, GBAC STAR™ accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council, a division of ISSA, and WELL Building Health-Safety certification. These certifications by third party independent organizations recognize Coretrust's technologies and operating processes that prioritize building occupants' safety and wellness.

Coretrust believes its comprehensive commitment to health, wellness and sustainability distinguishes its properties as Smart, Safe and Beautiful and among America's Best Workplaces, Ricci concludes.

About Coretrust Capital Partners

Coretrust Capital Partners, LLC ("Coretrust") is a Los Angeles-based private real estate operating company formed in 2014 by three original partners of Thomas Properties Group, Inc. (NYSE: TPGI). Coretrust, a Registered Investment Advisor, provides fiduciary investment management services to institutional clients in both co-investment and separate account vehicles targeting opportunistic, value-add, core plus and core strategies in the office sector. Coretrust targets acquisitions in major urban centers located in the West Coast, Southwest and the Mid-Atlantic regions. For more information visit www.coretrustcapital.com

Contact:

Barbara Casey

310.990-0759

SOURCE Coretrust Capital Partners