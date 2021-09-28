Corewood Care Named Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine has named Corewood Care as No. 845 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list provides a look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

In the most recent three-year period, Corewood Care achieved revenue growth of 577%, outpacing the average of other companies on the list.

"We're honored and excited to be part of the 2021 Inc. 5000," says Mary O'Donoghue, CEO and Founder of Corewood Care. "Our company was founded on the belief of helping people across the DC Metropolitan area, and our growth is testament to 'doing well by doing good'."

At Corewood Care, our mission is to improve the way health is managed, allowing our clients to thrive and live gracefully. From household duties to skilled care, we provide Home Care and Care Management services throughout the DC Metropolitan area – Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C.

Whether at home, the hospital, a senior living community, or elsewhere, our dedicated care team provides our clients with individualized services and flexible support. For senior home care or aging in place services, Corewood Care is setting a new standard as a home care agency.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000 companies to make the list, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent.

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020.

Learn more about the company at www.corewoodcare.com.



CONTACT: Hillary Winstanley, 301-909-8117 – [email protected]

SOURCE Corewood Care