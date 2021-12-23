Corey Kosch, Former Accenture Leader, Joins Incisive Consultants as Chief Revenue Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incisive Consultants, a healthcare IT digital transformation and optimization consulting firm, announced today that Corey Kosch will be joining as Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Kosch will focus on optimization and diversification of services, oversee partnerships, and lead Incisive's new Intrapreneur Program.

As a former Epic Systems employee, Corey planted his roots in healthcare IT as a manager in the Revenue Cycle Implementation Team at Epic. There, he quickly established himself as an expert and thrived, eventually making the decision several years later to join the Best in KLAS, Epic consulting firm Sagacious Consultants. Corey helped Sagacious develop their Strategic Revenue practice and played an integral role in helping guide the firm through acquisition by Accenture in 2015.

Corey Kosch, Chief Revenue Officer at Incisive Consultants

Before joining Incisive, Kosch held the role of Senior Manager while at Accenture where he helped lead the Provider Revenue Cycle practice and was responsible for increasing revenue and developing practice offerings and assets for the organization.

"Corey has such a unique background that fully captures both the technical and the operational components of our industry" said Chris Blackerby, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "He chose to get his MBA while leading Strategic Revenue for us at Sagacious, which I thought was extremely impressive, which has now led him to be an incredibly valuable addition to Incisive."

"It's great to be back with such an amazing group. I am thrilled to take on the challenges that are to come and to help grow a firm that wants to support both healthcare organizations and consultants. We're in an excellent position to help healthcare organizations achieve their strategic goals through optimization of their technology platforms. Additionally, I am really looking forward to leading our new Intrapreneur Program that offers a growth platform for individuals who want to take their unique service ideas to market" says Kosch.

About Incisive Consultants

Based out of Kansas City, Incisive was founded in 2018 and focuses on providing consulting services and resources to guide healthcare providers through the digital transformation of their healthcare services. They provide solutions focused on patient engagement, revenue cycle transformation, operational optimization, and staff augmentation through the full lifecycle of an EHR implementation. Minority owned and highly praised by both expert consultants and healthcare organizations for their high-quality service and dynamic company culture, Incisive is rapidly making their new mark on the evolving industry.

Related Links

www.incisive-consultants.com

View Incisive on LinkedIn

View Corey Kosch on LinkedIn

View Chris Blackerby on LinkedIn

Media Contact:

Chris Blackerby

573-673-4549

[email protected]

SOURCE Incisive Consultants